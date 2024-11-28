Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

What a week of shows, I watched both Silo and the new Dune: Prophecy this past week and damn both are so good, Dune especially, and especially especially Travis Fimmel, Ragnar from Vikings who I feel is playing the exact same whacky/crazy character but in Dune and I love it.

I was also sick earlier this week so ended up binge watching Elsbeth and Matlock. Both shows pretty similar kinda. I used to watch the old show Matlock so was curious how I’d find the new one and surprisingly it wasn’t too bad. Had fun binge watching all the episodes up to the latest one.

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Black Cab (4.1)

Day of the Fight (6.7)

Elevation (5.6)

Here (6.2)

Moana 2 (7.1)

Other Movies Showing:

12 Angry Men (classic) (9.0)

Gladiator II (7.0)

Panda Plan (6.1)

Red One (6.7)

The Well (5.1)

The Wild Robot (8.2)

Venom: The Last Dance (6.3)