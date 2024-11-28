Categories
10 Things to Do in Kuwait this Weekend

Lots of events and markets taking place this weekend, below are my favorite ones.

Thursday, November 28
Snow White Pantomime
Murouj Market
Turbo Nights Car Show
Bogsha Market at Green Island
Long Live the Olive Tree Festival
Threads of Resilience Palestinian Exhibition

Friday, November 29
DAI Fall Festival & Market
Murouj Market
Turbo Nights Car Show
Bogsha Market at Green Island
Jazz Cafe Live
Long Live the Olive Tree Festival
Wellness Weekend & Market
Threads of Resilience Palestinian Exhibition

Saturday, November 30
Murouj Market
Turbo Nights Car Show
Bogsha Market at Green Island
Wellness Weekend & Market
Threads of Resilience Palestinian Exhibition
Shakshooka Market

