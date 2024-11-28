Jahra Nature Reserve Reopens to the Public

Yesterday, the Environment Public Authority reopened the Jahra Nature Reserve to the public for the winter season. The reserve is considered to be the first eco-tourism project in Kuwait with the aim of increasing environmental awareness and appreciating the landscape.

Since it’s a reserve, visits are guided, and you’ll only have access to selected areas, with no wandering off on your own.The reserve has three observation outposts, and you’ll need to select one when booking your visit. Each visit is limited to an hour and a half.

The cost of visiting the reserve is KD10 for a group of up to 5 people, and increases the larger your group is. If you’re interested in visiting the nature reserve, you can book through the Sahel App, or through the EPA website.