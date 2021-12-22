I have no idea how people have coffee late in the evening and still manage to go to sleep let alone in the middle of the night. But, if you’re one of those people who enjoys having coffee at 2AM, Arabica is opening a 24-hour drive-thru starting tomorrow in their new Kuwait City location.
Coffee culture is so bizarre here. Turn up to that block in Shuwaikh Industrial and there’s a queue for coffee at midnight
Alternatives to you know what. pfffft
And Mark, regarding how some people manage to have coffee at night and still get a night sleep, a poor one that is, is because they conditioned their body to caffeine that its physiological faculties are malfunctioning because of how much caffeine they’ve consumes over time. What seems to be their ability to sleep, is simply because their bodies are just too fatigued and exhausted. That’s why sleep experts are preaching on not having caffeinated drinks before your bedtime by approximately 6 hours, along with other recommendations, to give the body the best rest once asleep (and no, decaf isn’t really free of caffeine).
Only ten years ago hardly anyone here drank coffee, crazy how quickly things have changed. I noticed lately some of the Starbucks and Caribou branches even started putting an extra shot by default when ordering a latte cos apparently people here don’t mind paying extra and being overly tweaked out on caffeine 🤷🏻
Why can’t we have drive-thru pharmacies?
1- shift workers.
2- not all drinks have caffeine.
3- some bodies have the ability to consume caffeine poorly so it doesn’t matter.
4- idiots.
No way this will last. Unless their paying the shift workers the bare minimum, it would not be cost-effective at all.
ugh, typo was done out of sheer confusion. I meant They’re***