Yesterday the Council of Ministers announced that anyone who doesn’t get their booster shot before 9 months from their second dose will be considered incompletely vaccinated. I’m guessing that your immune app will no longer show as green and you will no longer be allowed into some places.
If you’re eligible for a booster shot please go get one since I don’t want to go back to curfews and lock downs. The process is super easy!
When I read the news yesterday on Arab Times, I had no clue what it meant. I knew someone would explain it in English. Thanks. Here’s the excerpt I am referring to:
“The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Monday decided to impose a third shot on those who got vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) nine months earlier, as of January 2nd.”
“When I read the news yesterday on Arab Times, I had no clue what it meant.”
That’s a common occurrence with the Arab Times.
Between the cabinet’s poorly written announcements – in both languages! – and the Arab Times dismal record of translation and just generally poor writing… no wonder everyone is confused!
PS: I am proud to be blocked by Arab Times on Twitter!
The process could not be easier… anyone who has passed 4 months since the second vaccination can go to Mishref Halls and walk-up without appointment. It is probably the best run process I have come across in Kuwait. No waiting required.
Good luck and please do your bit.
6 months*
What is the minimum period after the second dose to walk-in for a booster? Thanks
6 months
MOH stated 4 months w3hen I was at Mishref last week – and other colleagues have gone there after 4 months and been given the booster.
Oh come on,, are we getting a booster every 9 months now? Until when? Until the pharma companies decide?
This doesn’t make sense.
I don’t want to! :(
if you want to complain about anything complain about the fact we should see a dentist every 6 months. I’d rather get a booster every 6 months than visit my dentist.
Until the virus becomes endemic like the flu. Also, do you really think the Pharma companies are influencing the MOH’s policies?
Who else?
no offense homie ! but folks like you put us in Lockdowns and Curfews,
just take the damn vaccine and chill, and let other live LITERALLY !
Shut up.
Read.
I’m vaccinated.
Got an SMS appointment from MOH to get booster shots.
No need if you can’t make the appointment you can easily just walk in Mishref after 4 (I think it’s after 4 not sure exactly when they start. I went last week at 5:15 it was PACKED but the line moves very fast. In and out within 15 mins)
since the second jab my health has taken a massive toll. I’ve started having breathing issues (i dont smoke), ive gained weight all the sudden ( i weighted about 73 and now am around 87) and have recurring headaches every week. I get the science behind getting boosted but im concerned about the damage it might do again to my health.
Yeah buddy the vaccine isn’t the reason you put on 14KG lol but I’m gonna start telling people that if they mention that I’ve put on weight 😅
blame game on another level ! 😅😅
My man ! go easy on those Machboos Lahm, you shall see results soon :)
Could someone clarify the PCR requirements for arrivals from 26th December onwards?
Am I correct in understanding that I have to do 1 PCR 72 hours after arrival in order to end the 10 day quarantine mandate?
So there would be no point in doing the PCR at the airport in this case?
Thanks !
Same rule as now, when you arrive you have to do PCR and can only end quarantine once result is negative.
Edit: actually the text is confusing since it says at least 72 hours after arrival and not within 72 hours of arrival. So either it’s lost in translation due to their poor writing skills or they mean that now you have a mandatory 3 day quarantine and then you need to do a PCR test after 3 days and if that test is negative then you are free.
It’s 3 day mandatory quarantine and then do PCR to end quarantine… A lot of confusion it did make when it came out… guess again the translation maybe lol… not sure how it sounded in Arabic anyways…
I just don’t understand. So if someone travels they have to do 2 PCR tests in Kuwait. Doesnt that mean they have to leave their house in order to do the PCR? How can they leave if they are under quarantine??
1) PCR at your travel destination at most 48 hours before arrival
2) Optional: PCR in Kuwait 72 hours AFTER you arrive to leave quarantine early. Otherwise you can just quarantine at home and leave after 10 days.
So basically there’s going to be a mandatory 3-day home quarantine in any case.
Note: Leaving to get a PCR done doesn’t qualify as “breaking quarantine”, but you also have the option to do a PCR at home if that’s your preference.
Atleast that was my understanding.
Anyone know how this is going to work for those returning from the US? Flight routes alone are 29 hours+ many times and pcrs take at least a full day to get the result. It was already nerve-wracking before but now I wonder if it can even be done in 48 hours.
I think the rule has always been the time you took the test to the time you checked in for your flight. I could be wrong though but from my experience traveling recently they only check PCR at check in and not on arrival.