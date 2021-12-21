The other day I posted about my amazing post office experience when the tires I had ordered for my car were ready to pick up a day after arriving in Kuwait. My experience was extremely smooth and the process of picking up my tires from the post office took less than 10 minutes. Well, turns out things weren’t as perfect as they seemed.

Over the weekend I went to get the tires installed on my car when I noticed the size label on one of the tires was incorrect. Instead of 17″ tires for the front of my Lotus, I had 20″ ones. I was really upset since it meant I had to spend a few more days lugging around tires in my trunk until I could get a hold of customer support in the UK and figure this mess out. Yesterday, I finally got a hold of them and they told me to just email them photos of the incorrect tires as proof which wasn’t an issue. But while taking photos of the shipping label on the tires I noticed someone else’s name. That’s when it hit me, the UK company didn’t send me the wrong tires, the post office just handed me someone else’s tires.

Luckily because Kuwait is so tiny, I knew the person on the shipping label and I knew he had gone to the post office the day after me to pick up his tires as well. So I just called him up and told him I had his tires and that he hopefully had mine. He had ordered 8 and so didn’t notice 2 of the tires were actually mine. So we swapped tires and it all worked out in the end. But yeah, the post office basically gave me someone else’s package by mistake 🤷🏼