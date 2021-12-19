Not sure if it was this was a fluke or what but I had a really great experience with the Kuwait post office last week. I had a package containing 4 car tires that shipped from the UK and arrived to me in less than a week. My tires left the UK on December 10th and according to the MOC tracking page, they arrived to Kuwait on December 15th. The following day I got an SMS from the Hateen Post Office to pass by pick up my package. When I got to the post office there was nobody there and the whole process of getting my tires took less than 10 minutes. I ended up paying just 1KD for customs clearance and they even had a porter cart my tires to my car.
If the post office was always like this I’d be ordering through them soooo much more often. They were so fast they made Aramex Shop&Ship look like the Kuwait post office.
Hi! So I have never ordered anything to the post office (only from websites where they send it directly to the apartment through aramex) so it would be great if you could just tell me about the process. Like what’s the address that you put? Do they call you when it’s here?
I just put home or office address and phone number. I then keep checking http://tracking.moc.gov.kw/english/ for when it finally arrives to the post office and then i go pick it up. This was the first time I actually got an SMS to go pick up the package. Some people also get phone calls.
Maybe because the tires were too large to store so they wanted you yo pick them up ASAP? ;p
thats my theory! Too big so taking up too much space and also too big to lose.
How did you select kuwait postal as an option when placing your order?
Was it EMS?
Depends on your shipper. Check with whomever is shipping the items to you what shipping options they provide.
I have a package from aramex and it keeps telling me that i need to update my address no matter how many times I do. I tried calling them but I couldn’t get a hold of anyone, it just makes me speak to their pre recorded messages. Its been a couple of days so I got fed up and changed my preference to self pick up instead of delivery. So annoying.
Oh, Aramex… haven’t had a problem with them for a long time but then they managed to lose two of my shipments in the past month alone. :(
I had a package coming from Royal Mail with no tracking number, only proof of postage.
It’s been a year or more even and I still did not receive the package.
They are good as long as you have a phone number on your parcel. I called my local post office because I had paperwork (no tracking number) sent several months ago. It just had my name and university logo. The uk tend to focus more on their own barcoding than written data. when I called them, they went though thousands of papers to find mine. They said that if there was no phone number they can’t do anything. Rana al fares did say she wanted to fix the postal system, I’m hopeful.
I have tried them many times and to be frank, they are improving a lot. The only problem is inconsistency. This time you were lucky that the process went this way, next time it might be the same tires, same office and someone would tell you to pay different customs, different clearance process, etc.
One thing to remember if you are receiving from Hateen, don’t be late to your package or they will send it back.
I see a sticker similar to the petrol consumption stickers on cars, what is it for on tyres?
“Tyre energy labels provide a clear and common classification of how good tyres are in terms of fuel efficiency, external noise and braking in the wet.”
I got the worse experience ever!!
Sent a small envelope from the US to kuwait , system shows that they got the envelop but they cant find it !! And kept asking me to go from branch to another… end of story the lady responsible is not anymore working and they are trying to call her but she doesn’t answer!!!!!!!
I guess you are lucky or your package is big enough to find…
Can you mention the tyre website and how was your experience with the website itself. thanks
Nope, last time I mentioned the website the local dealer got in touch with them and threatened to sue them or something and they now no longer ship to kuwait. Not gonna share the website I used now with anyone.