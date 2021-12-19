Not sure if it was this was a fluke or what but I had a really great experience with the Kuwait post office last week. I had a package containing 4 car tires that shipped from the UK and arrived to me in less than a week. My tires left the UK on December 10th and according to the MOC tracking page, they arrived to Kuwait on December 15th. The following day I got an SMS from the Hateen Post Office to pass by pick up my package. When I got to the post office there was nobody there and the whole process of getting my tires took less than 10 minutes. I ended up paying just 1KD for customs clearance and they even had a porter cart my tires to my car.

If the post office was always like this I’d be ordering through them soooo much more often. They were so fast they made Aramex Shop&Ship look like the Kuwait post office.