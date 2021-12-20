Yesterday photos of a Porsche 911 Turbo S that’s for sale went viral on popular car blogs due to the color of the interior being so wild. Turns out the car was actually commissioned by the former Prime Minister of Kuwait.

Complete Restoration by Porsche Classic in Germany performed between 2010 and 2014 -Commissioned in Vanilla Yellow over two-tone Porsche Orange and Yellow Leather interior -Commissioned by His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, the 6th Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait -Outfitted with endless Porsche Exclusive options throughout -Contains original Commission Meeting Documents and complete restoration invoice totaling 446,500 Euro. -only 106km since restoration -full service just completed

If you’re interested in buying the car it’s on sale for just $888,888. For more photos of the car, click here.

Thanks XBS