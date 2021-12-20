Yesterday photos of a Porsche 911 Turbo S that’s for sale went viral on popular car blogs due to the color of the interior being so wild. Turns out the car was actually commissioned by the former Prime Minister of Kuwait.
Complete Restoration by Porsche Classic in Germany performed between 2010 and 2014 -Commissioned in Vanilla Yellow over two-tone Porsche Orange and Yellow Leather interior -Commissioned by His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, the 6th Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait -Outfitted with endless Porsche Exclusive options throughout -Contains original Commission Meeting Documents and complete restoration invoice totaling 446,500 Euro. -only 106km since restoration -full service just completed
If you're interested in buying the car it's on sale for just $888,888.
It straddles the fine line between being tacky and artistic. Not sure if I hate it or like it.
Yeah that’s what I find fascinating about it
I can’t recall the last time a color contrast took my eyes off a Porsche 911. Leather-covered interiors won’t hold up against the test of time.
What r u talking about, just take a look at any car from the 60s and 70s with leather interiors, many of the well taken care ones look great. Leather is very durable.