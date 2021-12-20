Yesterday I shared photos of the Abu Al Hasaniya beach littered with plastic bottles and a group of volunteers from Trash Hero decided to take it upon themselves to go pick up all the trash.
Based on the video shared in their stories, it looks like most of the trash was picked up. But, they’re going back there today at 3PM to finish up the job so if you want to give them a hand, join them today. @trashherokuwait
Thank you Trash Hero <3
These are the real heroes that Kuwait needs.
Wow thank you to the volunteers!
Hi, Mark thank you so much for the spread of words! Little update on the behalf of Trash Hero, thankfully the baladiya municipality were spotted cleaning up the beach, and we’ve come to the conclusion that a cleanup event won’t be necessary. Trash Hero will be focusing on the more littered areas and continue posting cleanups weekly (usually on Saturdays) where gloves, bags, and grabbing sticks are provided. All the updates are posted on the Instagram handle you mentioned :)
Thank you so much again, the group are delighted by this post!