Yesterday I shared photos of the Abu Al Hasaniya beach littered with plastic bottles and a group of volunteers from Trash Hero decided to take it upon themselves to go pick up all the trash.

Based on the video shared in their stories, it looks like most of the trash was picked up. But, they’re going back there today at 3PM to finish up the job so if you want to give them a hand, join them today. @trashherokuwait