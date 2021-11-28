Yesterday I went to the fairgrounds in Mishref to get my booster shot. I got my second dose back in April so it’s been over 6 months which qualifies me for a booster dose. I was worried because it was a weekend and with all the stories regarding a new variant that the place would be popping but instead, it was totally empty. Like maybe just a couple of other people getting their shots but that’s about it and I was there around noon which wasn’t even early.
If it’s been over 6 months since your last Pfizer or AstraZeneca shot then you don’t even need to apply for an appointment online, you can just walk in. They’re giving boosters for both vaccines and they also ask you if you want an influenza shot which I didn’t get, but I liked that they have more than one item on the menu.
If you’re interested in getting a booster they’re open daily except for Fridays. Saturdays they open from 8AM to 4PM but on weekdays they open from 8AM to 7:30PM. According to the nurse if you come in around 7PM they might have run out of vaccines for the day so the earlier you get there the better. The nurse told me I might get a fever at night and I did, ended up hitting me in the middle of the night, just shivering chills which wasn’t too bad.
There currently is a Perfume Exhibition taking place at the fairgrounds so parking might be an issue. Here is the location on Google Maps.
That’s great. I will complete 6 months on 14th December. This info was helpful.
Is 6 months mandatory or can I take it before 6 months?
You wouldn’t need a booster if it’s been less than 6 months which is why it’s a requirement that 6 months have passed:
“Get your booster 6 months after second dose without prior appointment at Mishref Vaccination center.”
https://www.moh.gov.kw/en/Pages/default.aspx
If the new variant proves to evade immunity, we’re probably gonna get a 4th shot after another 6 months, which is fine by me.
I hope it’s not compulsory ? anyhow it seems with new variant we will start from scratch . . .
I know the question has been asked and answered already I am just wondering does it have to be 06 months on the dot. or will they make an exception for a week or two before the 6-month date?
I am asking coz I will be traveling when my 6-month date comes around and I wanted to get the booster just to be safe before leaving Kuwait.
Also on the flu vaccine; can those who want to, get the flu vaccine by itself go to Mishref and get one or will they be turned around ??
They will not give unless you complete 6 months… even if just 1 day is balance to complete the 6 months period (from my friends experience as he was going for vacation)
I’m pretty sure you can go there without a booking for the flu shot.. and while ur there you can ask them about your 6 months case
you can get it 5 months onward
According to MOH you can only get it 6 months onwards. It’s written clearly on the front page of their website.
Any idea if I can get a Pfizer booster if I got a Oxford shot? I know they started approving mixing and matching in other countries but not sure about Kuwait
Yes the third booster shot (pfizer) is for both pfizer and oxford takers. There is no 3rd oxford booster shot.
Remember to keep wearing your mask even if you’re vaccinated.
Remember to keep wearing your mask even if you're vaccinated.
Remember to keep wearing your mask even if you're vaccinated.
I took the first two doses (Oxford AstraZeneca) outside Kuwait, second dose 7 months back. Am I eligible? If so, will they give me oxford shot or Pfizer?
if your immune app shows you having taken two doses and the last one was over 7 months ago then i’d assume you’d be elible for the booster. you can always head there and try, it was super easy to go in and out.
Is the perfume exhibition any good?? Appreciate this article Mark!
Hey Mark, may I ask how did you get the vaccine batch number like in the pic? Which website do I go to to get that detailed info? Would appreciate it, thanks.
Immune app