Sage products, or Breville as it’s called in the States, are now available in Kuwait at Xcite. They recently became dealers of the brand and so have brought over their full line of products including their coffee machines which are really popular. I used to have the Oracle coffee machine which I used to love before it died on me and I couldn’t get it repaired because there was no local dealer.
The prices at Xcite are more expensive than Amazon UK even though the UK prices include 20% VAT, so not sure why the Kuwait prices aren’t more similar. But, the prices in Kuwait are still cheaper than trying to order the machines all the way from the UK like I had previously recommended you do. Here are some examples:
Sage Barista Touch Espresso Machine
Xcite: 379 KD
Amazon UK: 343 KD
Sage Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Xcite: 299 KD
Amazon UK: 243 KD
Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine
Xcite: 223 KD
Amazon UK: 259 KD
Sage Smart Grinder Pro
Xcite: 99 KD
Amazon UK: 80 KD
If you’re a tea drinker, Sage also have some really great kettles (I have the Smart Kettle as well as their 800 juicer). Also, some items like the bread machine are out of stock in the UK but available here so that’s a plus for us.
Anyway, to check out their products you can search for “Sage” on their website although I noticed they had some items in their Al Rai branch that aren’t listed on their website so might be better to just pass by the store if you’re looking for something specific.
The Breville grill/sandwich press is next level!
I purchased their Juicer based on your earlier reivew. That thing is a monster. Eats anything you throw at it. One of the best investment.
yeah i’ve seen the same ones being used at restaurants, they’re very bulletproof.
What kind of coffee grounds you buy and use and from where.
XCITE used to the dealer to breville back around 2010, I remember buying the smart oven for KD55
yeah, not sure if they were dealers but they had a few breville products which is how I got the kettle and juicer.
As it is called is Australia mate, its an Ozzy brand
breville / sage is the best … got two smart ovens, blender, juicer, and coffee grinder