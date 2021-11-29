Sage products, or Breville as it’s called in the States, are now available in Kuwait at Xcite. They recently became dealers of the brand and so have brought over their full line of products including their coffee machines which are really popular. I used to have the Oracle coffee machine which I used to love before it died on me and I couldn’t get it repaired because there was no local dealer.

The prices at Xcite are more expensive than Amazon UK even though the UK prices include 20% VAT, so not sure why the Kuwait prices aren’t more similar. But, the prices in Kuwait are still cheaper than trying to order the machines all the way from the UK like I had previously recommended you do. Here are some examples:

Sage Barista Touch Espresso Machine

Xcite: 379 KD

Amazon UK: 343 KD

Sage Barista Pro Espresso Machine

Xcite: 299 KD

Amazon UK: 243 KD

Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine

Xcite: 223 KD

Amazon UK: 259 KD

Sage Smart Grinder Pro

Xcite: 99 KD

Amazon UK: 80 KD

If you’re a tea drinker, Sage also have some really great kettles (I have the Smart Kettle as well as their 800 juicer). Also, some items like the bread machine are out of stock in the UK but available here so that’s a plus for us.

Anyway, to check out their products you can search for “Sage” on their website although I noticed they had some items in their Al Rai branch that aren’t listed on their website so might be better to just pass by the store if you’re looking for something specific.