No idea what’s been happening there but the new rules for Eqaila Beach follow the usual let’s just ban everything mentality instead of trying to solve the problem. Here are the new rules:

No entry for girls without their families

No entry for guys without their families

When requested, please share your wedding certificate

All the media posts I’ve seen have been sharing the exact same photo above which leads me to believe no one has actually gone themselves to verify if this is true or not. The top two rules seem like they’ve been there for a while with just the third one recently added. If any Eqaila Beachgoers could share some light in the comments on what’s been happening there, that would be appreciated!