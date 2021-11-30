@th9neighborhood is an interesting Instagram account if you appreciate old-school architecture. There are so many interesting buildings all around Kuwait that would look incredible if they were refurbished but instead are left to crumble till they eventually get demolished. Maybe the photographer will eventually capture enough buildings and publish them in a book, an archive of what we lost.
Restored. Renovated. Refurbished
These words just aren’t in the government’s vocabulary
It is not the responsibility of the Government but rather the private landlords who own the property.