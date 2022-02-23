Kuwait’s Good Jealousy Post by Mark I haven’t posted a commercial on here in a long time but this new one by Ooredoo is pretty great and on point. Related Mark2022-02-23T08:48:35+03:00Feb 23, 2022|10 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInPinterestEmail About the Author: Mark 10 Comments vampire February 23, 2022 at 9:03 am - Reply I liked the cinematic aspect of the ad. The lightening was fantastic. Nice work. Good message. Bassem February 23, 2022 at 9:23 am - Reply currently one of the best the director in Egypt https://vimeo.com/shankfilms Mark February 23, 2022 at 9:38 am - Reply Damn lots of nice stuff SKP February 23, 2022 at 10:19 am - Reply nice zaydoun February 23, 2022 at 11:28 am - Reply Great ad with a message we can all understand and appreciate, and more importantly HEAR! All other ads with songs are just noise that doesn’t stick Mark February 23, 2022 at 12:05 pm - Reply Yeah I can’t deal with another music ad featuring the latest Kuwaiti trends of the year FYI February 23, 2022 at 12:02 pm - Reply isn’t Ooredoo Qatari? confused… Normal February 23, 2022 at 12:50 pm - Reply It is but it operates in many countries so it needs to put out country specific ads not just Qatari ads Shehzad February 23, 2022 at 1:46 pm - Reply Can anyone spare time to summarize the ad in English….Thanks in advance Hala February 23, 2022 at 9:50 pm - Reply Nice Ad, but too bad they are scammers. Leave A Comment Cancel replyComment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Δ
I liked the cinematic aspect of the ad. The lightening was fantastic. Nice work. Good message.
currently one of the best the director in Egypt https://vimeo.com/shankfilms
Damn lots of nice stuff
nice
Great ad with a message we can all understand and appreciate, and more importantly HEAR! All other ads with songs are just noise that doesn’t stick
Yeah I can’t deal with another music ad featuring the latest Kuwaiti trends of the year
isn’t Ooredoo Qatari? confused…
It is but it operates in many countries so it needs to put out country specific ads not just Qatari ads
Can anyone spare time to summarize the ad in English….Thanks in advance
Nice Ad, but too bad they are scammers.