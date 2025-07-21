How to stop Eureka from Spamming me?

I don’t get a lot of SMS spam, I don’t tend to give my number to businesses and when I do get SPAM I usually contact the business and ask them to stop and they do.

If I get one message every few months I don’t tend to bother stopping the messages because it’s not worth the effort, but if I get daily messages from you then I’m contacting you to stop. Which is what I did with Eureka.

I got three messages back to back from Eureka so I messaged them on Instagram asking them to stop sending me messages, and gave them my number and the screenshot above. A couple of days later I get a call from someone, she was like I spoke with management and they said they can’t stop sending the messages because they don’t send the messages, a third party company does. I thought that was stupid. You’re spamming customers with unsolicited ads with no way for the customer to opt out? That’s definitely not gonna piss people off right?

Anyway I didn’t even bother to try and explain to the person how ridiculous the idea was that they themselves can’t stop their customers getting spammed, so I asked her who the third party company they were using was and they told me mustaqbal, or Future.

So Future, the same people who used to be the Nokia dealers and have their own electronics shop Future also offer a service of bulk smsing people. So now I emailed them asking to remove me from their SMS list.

But my question is, what other option do I have? Is there another way I can stop Eureka from spamming me? I’ve tried the block function on my phone but that doesn’t work.