A Cozy New Coffee Spot Opened Near Me in Salmiya

I don’t usually post about new coffee shops but this one opened in my neighborhood so figured I’d give it a shout out. Cuppa Joe just opened today and although it’s fairly small, it still has quite a lot of seating and a cool minimal interior that gives off a bit of a Scandinavian vibe. The owner Abdullah mentioned he was going for an American coffeehouse look with subtle Asian aesthetics but I just felt it leaned more towards Scandinavian.

Whatever the intention, the space feels relaxed and easygoing, which is exactly the vibe he was aiming for. He wants it to be a neighborhood hangout where friends can meet up or people can get work done while having a coffee.

If you want to check it out, it’s located in Ras Al-Ard, Salmiya (google maps), behind Asnan Tower and the other chill coffee spot Sluggish. They’re currently open from 5PM to 11PM since the owner has a day job, but those hours might change later so check their Instagram before heading there. @cuppajoe.kw