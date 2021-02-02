This is related to my dirt bike adventure yesterday but decided it deserved a separate post.
Subiya is one big garbage dump right now.
The causeway bridge is the worst thing to happen to Subiya because as soon as you cross over to the other side it’s now littered with garbage. Like EVERYWHERE! There wasn’t a single off-road area yesterday where we didn’t come across garbage. It’s so sad and upsetting and especially since I used to visit the area before the bridge was opened up and I remember how clean it used to be. There were barely ever any people there, no campsites at all, and just camels with herders. Now it’s just a big ass garbage dump.
People camp and litter and it’s disgusting. Instead of banning electric scooters on roads or importing car exhausts, how about banning camping in the desert instead? How about turning the whole desert area into a natural reserve and have people request permission to camp in designated camping grounds like they do in national parks in the States?
It’s so sad.
Very true, Mark. Subiya is a TRASH!! There should be fine for the campers who don’t know how to clean their mess. Maybe they were thinking that the Bangalis comes there to clean too.
Weren’t you the one complaining 2 days ago how the government overreacts by banning everything? Now you just want to ban camping? One of the few venues for people who want an escape especially during a pandemic? We’re not all irresponsible, though I agree the trash problem is getting out of hand, but there are other ways to go about it than just banning, as you rightly pointed out in a previous post…
THATS what you got from the post?? 🤦🏼♂️
Just sayin’.. but I agree the trash is ridiculous and there should be consequences. In an ideal world the state park idea would be nice, but it’s Kuwait so let’s be real. Plus it’s not that big to begin with, and actual camping spots are limited as is with lots of land being off limits due to oil and military bases and government/private properties.
What I meant was if we r to ban anything at least let it be for something that has value and importance.
Its bad
they depend on the cleaners too much
Goodness, that’s awful. Do people not have the common sense to clean up after themselves? There should be some sensibility when camping outside and cleaning after you are finished.
It’s the same story at many beaches and parks, people use the space and litter everywhere.
Please dont use the words Common Sense & Sensibility when referring to kuwait
Some peoples litter, some don’t. Some people smoke, some don’t. It’s just that you’ll never make the public comply as long as you’re not applying harsh fines EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. They simply feel irresponsible, knowing very well that somebody else will clean after them or simply doesn’t give a care in the world! Seriously, environmental police should be more active specially in the winter season.
Wants to ban camping because of the trash, yet goes off-roading and leaves whatever invisible contaminant your vehicle brings, tc.
Yeah, right.
That is the dumbest fucking shit I’ve read in 2021. Congrats 👏