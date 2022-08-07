If you’re a Shop&Ship customer you probably just got an email about the fact they will be increasing their rates starting August 15th. The odd part is… they don’t mention what the new rates are.
The new rates will be available on the Rate Calculator on our website from the above mentioned effective date.
I think that’s super weird, like you’re sending an email about your prices increasing, why not tell us what the new prices are?
No mention of new prices? You could use their service and let us know. More content for your blog :P
dammit