I used to be a huge Subway fan back when I was in university in Lebanon and then again once I moved back here and started work. Then around 10 years ago I stopped eating there until just a few weeks ago.
Back in April, I posted about how the Subway brand changed ownership in Kuwait and moved to Kout Food Group. They ended up opening their first location in Salmiya next to AUK and it’s probably the nicest Subway I’ve ever been to anywhere.
Firstly there is a drive-thru, but more importantly, the branch is super clean. It’s tiny but everything inside looks really appetizing and the store smells of freshly baked bread. I tried it for the first time a few weeks ago and since then have been back a bunch of times. So if like me you wrote off Subyway years ago, its worth giving another shot now. Here is their location on Google Maps.
I did not consume Subway since forever, use to also be a huge fan. You got me excited mark, bas walla if I go and I didnt like it, I’ll send u quick pay for my sandwich 😅😅😅😅😅
Subway is one of the worst companies out there: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jDdYFhzVCDM
I’m sorry but it’s the same with most huge corporations. Several companies engage in unethical or even illegal activities including; slave labour, animal cruelty, fraud, tax evasion, supporting/funding terrorism, supporting/funding gangs and/or drug cartels to name a few.
You should of tried it before the change. It was even better.
Subway sucks. There is also something shady where they (or someone) is operating under another brand name.
Subway has so many issues here glad its getting better cause I love their sandwiches.
I always hated going in and coming out smelling like the ktichen itself cause their exhaust dont work
Ah, that makes sense why Subway suddenly disappeared from Talabat a few months ago. I used to order from them regularly.
So are all Subways going to rebrand like this? There’s one nearby but still old school
🤔