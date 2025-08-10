There are no Rolex vending machines in Kuwait

Yesterday a friend sent me this post he came across online. The account had 200K followers and the post at that point around 8,000 likes (it’s over 12K now). I hadn’t come across a Rolex vending machine nor heard about it so assumed this was fake news, but I reached out to the dealer anyway just to confirm that which they did (that it was not true).

But this is pretty much what the Internet is nowadays, tons of fake news and pictures just created to generate clicks. Anything interesting or cool I come across I need to triple check just to make sure if it’s real or not. I think I prefer the web back when it was harder for people to create and share content.