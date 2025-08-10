Talabat On-Time Guarantee

One of the best things about having so much competition now in food delivery is that everyone is upping their game. Talabat I realized have been adding a lot of new features recently and the latest one is for their Pro customers and is called “On-Time Guarantee”. If your order is delayed more than 15 minutes beyond the estimated time, then you’ll be eligible for a compensation from Talabat:

15 Minutes Late = KD 1 voucher

30 Minutes Late = KD 1.5 voucher

45 Minutes Late = KD 2 voucher

60 Minutes Late = KD 2.5 voucher

On more than one occasion when an order of mine has been late I’ve had to completely cancel it. Not because I’m trying to be a dick or anything but sometimes I have to be somewhere and if the food is delayed I’ll have to leave the house. I’m talking like estimated delivery time of 20-30 minutes and an hour later still not getting my food. In those situations Talabat have canceled my ordered and refunded me the full amount, so I’m hoping that won’t change now that they’ve introduced this compensation fee.