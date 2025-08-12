5 Reasons Women’s Gyms in Kuwait Cost More

Recently there has been a lot of talk about the price difference between men’s and women’s gyms in Kuwait. Women’s memberships are often more expensive with no clear explanation to why. So, I reached out to a gym (they want to remain anonymous) that operates both men’s and women’s branches to find out why their women’s membership costs slightly more than the men’s. These are the 5 main reasons they say women’s gyms cost more:
Prime Locations
Women’s branches are in safe, central spots like malls and shopping centers. Great for comfort and accessibility, but rent in these areas is expensive.
Specialized Coaches
Finding top female coaches in Kuwait is not easy, especially those with international certifications and skills like prenatal training, yoga, and Pilates. Getting them here means covering relocation, visas, housing, and benefits, which all add to costs.
More Equipment Variety
Women’s gyms often have a wider mix of machines compared to men, from Pilates reformers to functional rigs. This means bigger investments and more frequent maintenance.
Higher Operating Costs
Women’s gyms operate in fewer peak hours while still carrying full overhead. Maintenance also has to be done after hours, often late at night, which costs more.
Maintaining Quality
Dropping prices could mean overcrowding and faster wear and tear. Keeping memberships at a certain price helps maintain a comfortable and high-quality space.
What do you think?
Dude this feels like it was written by ChatGPT
They probably did
That’s a load of bull. Women in Kuwait simply have more disposable income for cultural reasons, that’s all there is to it. Of course the gym owner cannot simply say that women are willing to pay more, so we are charging more.
I am not a woman. But woman clothes cost more. We could buy a branded tshirt for 4-15 kwd. Girls cloth are more expensive. Men haircut cost like 3-5kwd women cost much more. Their makeup and beauty producets. It cost alot. Women also need to change cloth more than men. Man can wear the same shirt for 3 days and no one will notice or care. 😂
“Women also need to change cloth more than men.”
They don’t need to. They choose to.
Haha Attack of the Fit Chicks on the instagram post.