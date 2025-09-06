Why would you do this Aramex?!

I am sooo pissed off right now, I don’t know if I can write this post up without swearing too much. After YEARS of searching, like YEARS, I finally found a boxed Philips Moving Sound portable cassette player. I had one in the 80s and they’re very very difficult to find, and they’re IMPOSSIBLE to find boxed, like I’ve been on the lookout of for these for like 10 years now maybe? In the past 10 years 3 Walkmans have popped up on eBay, and I bought all three. Finally, last month a boxed one in excellent condition popped up and I bid on it and I won it. I had it shipped to my Shop & Ship mailbox and it just arrived now. When I opened the box I was fucking shocked.

For some reason, Aramex decided to wrap the walkman box with their Aramex tape. Just like that, they destroyed what might be one of the very last boxes that are remaining still in tact.

I don’t understand, like I’m trying not to use any expletives but it’s hard. The walkman box was inside another box, why the fuck would you tape the walkman box up with your tape??? wtf Aramex?? I can’t believe you did this, I’m so upset and it’s not even about the money, it’s an unobtainium, even if they paid me back all the money I paid for this there wouldn’t be a way I could buy one again.

Just last week my friend told me about how he got screwed over by them. They sent him a bill for KD57 for a package that weighs 0.85KG. The value of the 4 items inside was KD150 in total. When he confronted them, turned out they made a mistake and valued each item inside the box as 150KD instead of all the items being 150. So 150×4=600KD value for the shipment. They charged him 28KD insurance for the item being high value and then customs on the value of 600KD.

Even though they made a mistake, they had submitted the paperwork to customs like that and so couldn’t change it anymore and wanted my friend to pay for the wrong shipment value even though they messed up. And now this happened to me. I’m so pissed off.

Update: I just realized they also ripped the box, the photo on the right is what I bought, the photo on the left is how I got it.