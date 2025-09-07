Where to Watch the Rare Lunar Eclipse Tonight

Tonight Kuwait will get to witness a lunar eclipse, that’s when the moon passes into the earth’s shadow. During the deepest part of the eclipse the moon turns a reddish color, and that’s exactly what we’ll be able to catch tonight.

You can catch the lunar eclipse from anywhere in Kuwait, but if you’d rather watch it with a crowd, there are a couple of viewing events happening tonight that I know of.

Kuwait University

The Kuwait University Faculty of Sciences Physics Club is hosting a viewing on campus (North Park). They’ll have activities lined up and 45 telescopes for the public to use. If you’ve got your own telescope, there’s also a private observation area where you can set up. @physcku @ikarustechnolog

Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre

If you don’t feel like heading to Kuwait University, ASCC is also hosting a viewing tonight. They’ll have an outdoor setup by the Space Museum with telescopes also available for everyone to use. @ascckw

The Kuwait University event is free, while the ASCC one needs a museum entry ticket. The eclipse will take place from 6:28PM until 11:55PM tonight.