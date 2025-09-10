New iPhones Launch in Kuwait September 19

Last night Apple announced the new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and according to a contact of mine, Kuwait already has a launch date.

Starting this Friday, September 12th, pre-orders will open up in Kuwait, while the phones themselves will be available a week later on September 19th. This is the exact same pre-order and launch date as the US.

Out of the four new devices, I think the iPhone Air is the most interesting. I don’t really need a thinner phone, but it does look pretty cool. The one I’ll most likely get is the iPhone 17 Pro. I currently have the 15 Pro, and since I take a lot of photos for the blog using the phone, the updated camera system will be very useful. The cameras are usually the main reason I keep upgrading my phone, otherwise I don’t think I would bother.