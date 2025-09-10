Last night Apple announced the new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and according to a contact of mine, Kuwait already has a launch date.
Starting this Friday, September 12th, pre-orders will open up in Kuwait, while the phones themselves will be available a week later on September 19th. This is the exact same pre-order and launch date as the US.
Out of the four new devices, I think the iPhone Air is the most interesting. I don’t really need a thinner phone, but it does look pretty cool. The one I’ll most likely get is the iPhone 17 Pro. I currently have the 15 Pro, and since I take a lot of photos for the blog using the phone, the updated camera system will be very useful. The cameras are usually the main reason I keep upgrading my phone, otherwise I don’t think I would bother.
12 replies on “New iPhones Launch in Kuwait September 19”
Any idea on pricing?
Not yet should get them today I think
I can tell it’s going to be 20% better than my current iphone.
Which do you have?
Which colour are you going for and will you preorder it? I am tempted to preorder the 17 Pro – either in blue or orange
gonna go with boring silver, 17 pro 512gb. not that the color matters much since it will be in a case. I had to check what color my current phone was today because I had forgotten.
Exactly the same specifications I have in mind I wonder whether it would be over priced
Authorized resellers get the prices from Apple
Is that a real photo or AI?
Combination of two real photos but then used photoshops new “adapt” feature to blend the lighting and colors of the phone and hand with the background
Very creative
sorry the correct option is “Harmonize” not “adapt”, I just checked