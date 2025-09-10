Over One Million Molten Cakes Sold

Sealed is a Kuwaiti dessert brand that specializes in molten cakes. They’ve been operational for only seven months, but they’ve been doing extremely well, to the point of having sold over one million molten cakes since launch. That’s pretty crazy.

They have two kinds of molten cakes, the Chocolate Molten and the Cookie Molten. Both are really good, but the Chocolate Molten is my personal favorite. Last month they also launched a new item, the Molten Ice Cream. They had the launch event in Spain, popping up inside the trendy lifestyle store Homiés Marbella. They are now working on another pop-up project, but they wouldn’t tell me which country it’s in. If someone knows, mention it in the comments.

The coolest thing about Sealed, besides their desserts, is their packaging. I think they have some of the best looking delivery packaging in the market right now. The desserts all arrive inside silver metallic boxes that are enclosed in silver pouches that look like shipping parcels. The whole look fits perfectly with my apartment, which has concrete floors and silver aluminum furniture. It’s a very futuristic vibe.

If you want to try their molten cakes, Sealed is available on all the major delivery platforms and they’re open 24/7. Check them out @sealed.kwt or head over to their website and order directly sealedkwt.com