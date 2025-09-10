Here are the iPhone 17 Prices in Kuwait

I just got the official prices for the new iPhones in Kuwait. These are the prices authorized Apple resellers will be following:

iPhone 17 256GB – KD 300

iPhone 17 512GB – KD 370

iPhone Air 256GB – KD 378

iPhone Air 512GB – KD 448

iPhone Air 1TB – KD 518

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB – KD 410

iPhone 17 Pro 512GB – KD 480

iPhone 17 Pro 1TB – KD 550

iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB – KD 445

iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB – KD 520

iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB – KD 590

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB – KD 740

I also asked about the prices of the new AirPods and Ultra Watch since I’m interested in both:

AirPods Pro 3 – KD 92

Watch Ultra 3 – KD 280

As I mentioned earlier today, pre-orders start on September 12 and then become available on the 19th.

Update: Here is the price of the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB compared to the rest of the world:

Kuwait KD410

Australia KD404

Canada KD353

France KD476

Germany KD465

Honk Kong KD370

Italy KD480

India KD468

Saudi KD423

Spain KD472

Switzerland KD420

UAE KD391

UK KD455

United States KD336