Here are the iPhone 17 Prices in Kuwait

I just got the official prices for the new iPhones in Kuwait. These are the prices authorized Apple resellers will be following:
iPhone 17 256GB – KD 300
iPhone 17 512GB – KD 370
iPhone Air 256GB – KD 378
iPhone Air 512GB – KD 448
iPhone Air 1TB – KD 518
iPhone 17 Pro 256GB – KD 410
iPhone 17 Pro 512GB – KD 480
iPhone 17 Pro 1TB – KD 550
iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB – KD 445
iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB – KD 520
iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB – KD 590
iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB – KD 740
I also asked about the prices of the new AirPods and Ultra Watch since I’m interested in both:
AirPods Pro 3 – KD 92
Watch Ultra 3 – KD 280
As I mentioned earlier today, pre-orders start on September 12 and then become available on the 19th.
Update: Here is the price of the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB compared to the rest of the world:
Kuwait KD410
Australia KD404
Canada KD353
France KD476
Germany KD465
Honk Kong KD370
Italy KD480
India KD468
Saudi KD423
Spain KD472
Switzerland KD420
UAE KD391
UK KD455
United States KD336
iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is KD 335 on Apple US but KD 410 for pre-order for us? That’s insaaane. Will have to wait for price to normalise then
Is there a reliable way to get it shipped to Kuwait from apple.com?
Will the shipping and extra taxes make it still cheaper?
you can ship to MyUS, its tax free so you avoid that and then just pay shipping to Kuwait
Does it still work? I tried pre-ordering 12PM back in 2020 but they canceled my order stating that they don’t ship to freight-forwarding addresses (weirdly they didn’t do that when I ordered my MacBook Pro). I just had it shipped to my buddy’s house as a workaround and it worked.
Yes I always ship iphones to MyUS and it is always cheaper than buyying here. Just beware it uses only esims but that isn’t an issue honestly.
Slorks (https://www.instagram.com/slorks/) mentioned in one of his videos that the new iPhone 17’s are esim only, even in kuwait. not sure how big of an issue that is gonna be, I think when I was in Marrakech this year I used a physical SIM card but thats about it. the rest of the time I’m using one of the roaming services. in the US now though I did use a SIM card with my Tmobile but only because lady was super slow and after setting up the esim on my wife’s phone I was like I’m fine with a physical sim.
The eSims is a big issue for Indian Residents at least – talking from experience because if your Indian Banks are registered to your international number then the mobile apps for almost all banks stop working after changing to eSim
I thought the prices are way too high but it turns out in just about every country in the world besides the US and Canada there is a significant price increase compared to US prices lol
So disappointing even tho Kuwait doesn’t have VAT And high tariffs it’s cheaper in the USA 💀
Yeah Kuwait’s prices tend to be the lowest unless compared with Dubai or the US
I think the Canada & US prices are pre tax.
they are pre-tax but if u ship to myus for example u don’t pay tax. so depends on where u ship.
can be sold in European countries, and make profit
This goes without saying (though no one said it yet). All these prices excluding Canada, USA, and Kuwait include local tax and vat. Kuwait is the only one on that list without tax nor VAT. The price in Kuwait should be closer to USA and Canada. Instead we have nasty monopolies and oligopolies that remove every advantage of living in a tax and VAT free country.
nasty monopolies and oligopolies? do you even know what that means because doesn’t seem you know what you’re talking about. Apple sets these prices, not the local stores. We don’t even have a monopoly locally, there are multiple apple resellers and they all compete with each other. And yeah, we don’t have VAT in Kuwait but we do have import taxes. haven’t you ever imported anything to Kuwait? what a silly comment.
Nothing silly about that comment. But a whole plethora of inaccurate statements (said with such extreme confidence too) on your part.
A) No import taxes on phones in Kuwait (you should know this because I initially got the info from you).
B) In markets without a full Apple Store presence Apple uses independent marketing companies or certified distributors to handle logistics and retail and apply their own markups.
C) Importing an iPhone from the factory to Kuwait is significantly cheaper than shipping it to USA. So much more than just the shorter distance is the massive Trump tax on China.
D) Why do you always have to be such a massive dick to anyone that says something that doesn’t 100% align with your existing world view?
A) I said no import taxes on computers, you pay import taxes on phones
B) In countries where Apple Store isn’t available, Apple has authorized resellers, where is the monopoly? I still don’t think you know what a monopoly is.
C) You think the iPhone prices are set based on the cost of shipping? So the further away from China, the more expensive the phone should be? Really?
D) If you think someone calling you out for your fake made up trying to pretend you know what you’re talking about info is being a dick then sure…
This isn’t the first time you’ve tried to push your weird ass conspiracy theories here.
I want to fly Cathay 🙂
Traveling to the US today is as risky as walking the streets of Joburg at night so that’s out of the question. Maybe I will just ask the pilot commander who lives right next door to get one for me on his next trip.
Price aside, the phone looks a bit ugly.
Hmm I mean nothing has really changed other than the camera bump on the back. Once it’s inside the case it will feel like the old iPhones
Dont say that to the Bangaldeshi-British boy that designed the phone this time