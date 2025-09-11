Why Pre-Order an iPhone from Gait

With the new iPhones just released and pre-orders starting tomorrow, a lot of people will be trying to get one. If you’re planning on getting a new iPhone, pre-ordering from Gait makes a lot of sense since they’ve got a few perks you might like.

First, if you like upgrading every year, Gait gives you up to 60% guaranteed buyback when you switch to your next iPhone. That way you don’t need to wait around trying to sell your old one and you always stay up to date.

They also have GaitCare, which comes with a free screen protector and accidental damage repairs. Basically, it’s an extra safety net for your phone and your wallet.

On top of that, you can save 30% on their Gilga essential kit. It includes a clear case, a screen protector, and a lens protector, so your iPhone is fully covered without hiding the design.

And if you’d rather not pay the whole amount upfront, they offer 0% installment payments over 12 months. You can also trade in your old device to lower the price even more.

So if you were already planning to get the new iPhone, pre-ordering with Gait is a good deal. Pre-orders open tomorrow, Friday September 12 at 3PM. Check them out gait.com.kw