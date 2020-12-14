There is a clinic in Kuwait called DHAMAN that is now offering a saliva Covid-19 PCR test that is also certified for travel. With regular PCR tests, they shove a swab deep into your nose and it can be very uncomfortable. With the saliva test on the other hand, you just spit into a container and that’s it. You get the results within 24 hours and the cost is 40KD. That’s more expensive than the regular swab test but for now, you’ll be paying the premium for comfort. If you’re interested in getting the saliva Covid test click here for more info.
Thanks Fahad
*saliva not salvia (twice in the post).
oops
Great news, thanks for sharing
but is it accredited by Kuwait Government / Kuwait Air Travel ?
Kindly refer to the second line of the post…thank you!
I would prefer the swab … Saliva is less sensitive, it only detects 4 out of 5 patients diagnosed with a swab. I’m still surprised how it got approved in this matter…
For travel purposes, it is probably ok… but for diagnosing people with symptoms it’s a different story.