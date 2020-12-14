There is a clinic in Kuwait called DHAMAN that is now offering a saliva Covid-19 PCR test that is also certified for travel. With regular PCR tests, they shove a swab deep into your nose and it can be very uncomfortable. With the saliva test on the other hand, you just spit into a container and that’s it. You get the results within 24 hours and the cost is 40KD. That’s more expensive than the regular swab test but for now, you’ll be paying the premium for comfort. If you’re interested in getting the saliva Covid test click here for more info.

Thanks Fahad