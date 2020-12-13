Over the weekend the MOH launched a vaccine pre-registration website which you can access by clicking here. I’ve read both that this website will help prioritize those who register early to get the vaccine first, and I’ve also read that this website is just for the government to get an idea of how many people are interested in the vaccine. In any case, the plan is to start by vaccinating 10,000 people a day beginning with essential workers and other priority groups first. I’m guessing that number will eventually increase once private clinics start offering the vaccine as well.
Oddly I keep hearing about people not wanting to vaccinate and are worried it would become mandatory. I’m personally going to vaccinated as soon as possible just so I can go back to living life without worrying about contracting the virus. It’s pretty difficult to run a blog about Kuwait without being able to freely go around the country discovering and trying new things. I just want all this to be over with already.
Yes. That is the advice of all doctors everywhere.
Doctors advised to smoke cigarettes in the 40s to cure obesity. A good doctor will never advice something that has not been proven over time.
It wasn’t doctors that were making the health claims, it was the tobacco industry: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK294310/
A good doctor will follow the science.
Would prefer the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, which is based on traditional vaccine methodology (weakened version of a common cold virus) rather than those from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, both the vaccines developed being mRNA based, i.e. genetic material, and never approved in a vaccine to date. Definitely do not want Chinese or Russian developed vaccines, thanks very much!
Are all of them double dose?
That’s right, all 3 are double dose
Exactly!!
Getting the vaccine is cool but not how they are dealing with it, those approvals were pressured to be faster FDA etc and there’s so many complications with the current vaccine being distributed with the first few batches
I personally will get the vaccine but at a later stage when I feel like they have seen all the flaws and fix it
Man, the Anti-vaxxers are going full force on these vaccines, trying to scare people. I just don’t get, we’ve been taking vaccines for years
I too will take it as soon as I can, and I have registered. I trust the MOH, as well the companies making these vaccines
This is a very different class of vaccine. It’s unlike any other vaccine previously available. The mRNA vaccine reprograms the DNA of you cell, and no vaccine in history has ever done that. Its got nothing to do with anti-vaxxers (which believe that heavy metals in vaccine cause autism). There is a very legitimate reason to be worried, because there are no long term effects established in any scientific literature, even on human analogues like monkeys.
This doesnt effect your DNA, nothing can alter your DNA. The mRNA referred to with this vaccine is the mRNA of the COVID virus. The mRNA is taken from it and basically given to a weak virus that is harmless to humans. Your body then fights the harmless virus while building up antibodies for COVID.
I recommend not trusting what I have said on faith alone and reading scientific documents like this report by the New England Journal of Medicine, which is known for being unbiased and scientific.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2034577
Everyone needs to do more research from reputable/scientific sources and not just trust what is told on typical sources of information.
Wrong, the mRNA vaccine is not weakened virus, it’s an actual RNA than enters your cells and encodes it to produce virus-like Antigens, that in return makes your body fights it by producing Antibodies.
You can enlighten yourself by reading how RNA vaccines works
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RNA_vaccine
=====
I would take the Oxford vaccine the same day it’s approved without worrying much.
But the mRNA one, I’d give it few years so we fully understand its effects in the human body on the long run, since this is the first time in human history an RNA vaccine would be given outside of clinical trials.
this is a completly new type of vaccine different than traditional vaccines which were eveloped over years of research. this vaccine took 1 yr to create vs many years of research with regards to other vaccines. please educate yourself before making an ignorant comment like this
What alot of anti vaxxers are claiming that it was developed too fast and too soon and it is misleading.
When a new development is required, it usually takes years due to funding. In this case funding was fully available and full support was there from every scientific field to help achieve it as fast as possible. This is actually normal in the scientific field when you manage to pull all resources and have full funding.
I am not a doctor nor have a degree in the scientific field but if all entities in the field say it is safe i am trusting them as they trust me in my field.
I will take the vaccine. my only problem is im worried about the process and how easy/messy it is, hence why gonna wait a couple of weeks before signing up. i waited full year and can wait a couple more weeks for the process to go smoother.
That’s absolutely not true. It was developed too fast, without establishing the long term effects. Funding has nothing to do with this. No one know what this vaccine can do after 5 years or 10 years. That’s why vaccine development takes a long time, to establish the long term effects.
PS> All entities in the field are not saying it is safe. In fact this is the first time a vaccine has ever been given liability immunity so you cannot sue the manufacturer if it causes problems in the future.
https://www.cityam.com/pfizer-given-protection-from-legal-action-by-uk-government/
Happened with every vaccine in history. People are afraid of what they don’t know. Alot of retarded people to be honest. The objective of the vaccine is to reduce virus contact from one person to another. Aka if more than 50% of the world has been vaccinated the virus will die on its own and have no one to jump to. You can still get covid after vaccination but it is less likely to kill you.
mRNA is a breakthrough in scientific research. If this covid vaccine is safe this means any new virus or outbreak that happen the scientific community can respond much faster and be ready. This is a scientific breakthrough for all future vaccines not just covid.
The funding, the huge number of volunteers and the experience with corona virus family all speeded up the vaccine. So yes I will take it.
I am anxious to get vaccinated as it is still unknown what vaccine is capable of doing to my body in a long term. If it will protect me from seasonal flu and cold it will be a catastrophe to immune system that will basically trigger a form of immunodeficiency syndrome and in 10 years i will simply die of pneumonia after eating ice cream. Another factor is that officially only 00000.1% of patients die of COVID and a lot of deceased had some underlying health condition that would still kill them in the next 5-10 years. I agree that vaccination will stop global panic and make things go normal again but what if all vaccinated will be diagnosed with some form of rare cancer by 2030 that has no cure? Politicians and doctors will say – we admit we did a mistake back then but nobody forced you to jab it.
Survived 10 months without contracting the virus. Will wait for another 10 to see how the vaccine and news around the vaccine is progressing. Definitely do not want to try something that was hastily invented, clinically tested and distributed.
Researchers Warn Some Covid-19 Vaccines Could Increase Risk Of HIV Infection
https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2020/10/20/researchers-warn-some-covid-19-vaccines-could-increase-risk-of-hiv-infection/?fbclid=IwAR2o1eIWqmW2WL4BKO7YOFDlJOzr0aUjPaonY9TbGLizK0mid3npV2wzRVk&sh=458050e53740
Fake News. Stop reading Forbes its a tabloid with clickbait titles.
The real story is that there was one Australian vaccine that was giving HIV false positives. You wouldn’t get HIV but it would make HIV tests think you had HIV. They stopped work on that vaccine due to the confusion it could cause.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/11/world/australia/uq-coronavirus-vaccine-false-positive.html
https://www.livescience.com/australia-covid-19-vaccine-false-positive-hiv-tests.html
Shit.. the comments made me feel I’m in a mommy anti-vax WhatsApp group.
lol
Once again, anti vaxxers are concerned with the increased levels of autism and link that heavy metals in vaccines. Its almost entirely debunked. This has nothing to do with anti-vaxxers. This is a legitimate concern about a drug that has not been tested long term. Even with drugs that are tested long term the health community eventually discovers some major problems. Take for example some as simple as a proton pump inhibitor like Zantac or Nexium, now they discover that it causes cancer and has been pulled from almost all markets in the world including Kuwait. That was a medicine that was tested for 10 years and was on the market for 14 years. The covid vaccine was tested in under 6 months. Normal rational thoughtful people have reason to be concerned. Quit trying to paint this as anti vaxxers, flat earthers, moon landing faked type of people. Doctors are legitimately worried themselves.
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/zantac-problem-whats-ndma/story?id=65799147
I commented to your earlier reply, but I feel the need to highlight again, its very important to use sources that are scientific and be sure of what you are reading. Nexium does not cause cancer. The studies that were done were not scientifically found and therefore their results are not conclusive. Assuming the study was done correctly, you shouldn’t automatically reject something like this. You should have a discussion with your doctor to determine whether or not taking such medicine is right for you. For example, you might have high acid production in your stomach and since you decided to not take PPIs, you leave the acid unchecked. Over time you might develop esophogeal cancer from all the acid that you left uncontrolled. Which is more likely, getting cancer from leaving acid unchecked or taking PPIs? This isnt something me or you can answer, but a trained professional doctor.
Same thing goes with this vaccine. You and I can not say what this vaccine does, but scientists can. That’s why when you link to an article, dont link to someone reporting what someone else said, link straight to the source (ie. the scientific journal that is making the claim).
The drug ranitadine does not cause cancer the brand zantc was found to have traces of elements that are known to cause cancer.
So that clears that argument up.
Look you dont trust it fine more for the rest of us just dont scare others with inaccurate info.
Retarded that people who want a safe, tried, tested, effective and studied vaccine are labelled “anti-vaxxers”. If someone is in a rush, go for it. Personally, not interested, maybe in 20 years.
I’m gonna wait and see how this vaccine will work.
In my opinion, we have to be careful. I’m not against vaccines, but I’m against getting a rushed vaccine to market. There are many pharmaceutical companies vying to get their vaccine out to the market first, and with different testing procedures, requirements, and thresholds in various jurisdictions and drug agencies, there could be one or more vaccine supplier that gets something wrong in the process.
It has happened in history before, as pharmaceutical companies do make vaccines and drugs that are found to cause problems after a while (thalidomide anyone?). More recently, it happened with one version of the swine flu vaccine that was in the 2009-2010 outbreak. A year later, Pandemrix was found to cause narcolepsy in some people who received the vaccine.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/concerns/history/narcolepsy-flu.html
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/narcolepsy-reported-in-children-after-swine-flu-vaccine/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/how-a-swine-flu-shot-led-to-narcolepsy/
Personally, I’d like a mixture of all the vaccines together. A CoronaRita per se. Tequila optional ; )
50% of the world doesnt trust any vaccine currently out or coming out soon. Good luck forcing people to take it. Im not taking it until real tests are performed.
I went online last Thursday and registered for the vaccine. At the end it told me I’d receive a SMS message with appointment information once they started the vaccinations. I am fine getting the vaccine as long as it’s not the Chinese or Russian vaccine.
Isn’t it true that a lot of the reason they developed it quickly was that it was based on initial Coronovirus vaccines and just changed in order to be effective against this particular strain?
I read it was actually ready within 100 days of the first announcement of the existence of covid 19 but needed testing.
Either way, I am in the high risk of getting covid badly. I’m 50, obese, and have an immune system disease. However, I am holding off for a while. I will get the vaccine but for me atm there’s no rush. My main interest is being able to travel freely, and at the moment I don’t need to.
Hey are you still having difficulty accessing the website?
Yep unfortunately. Still can’t access via STC even when hotspotting to it from another device. Fine on Zain 5G broadband at home and on work wi-Fi.
To all the people worried that mRNA vaccines can change your DNA, please know that this is fake news being peddled by anti vaxxers all over social media and is just not true. The way the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine works is it contains a specially designed mRNA sequence that meets with ribosomes in your cells, which read the mRNA instructions to produce antigen proteins found on the surface of the Covid-19 virus. This triggers a response from your immune system that releases antibodies to protect against the actual virus. The mRNA vaccine doesn’t do anything to your DNA because it never enters a cell’s nucleus which is where the DNA is (e.g. see here: https://www.bbc.com/news/54893437). Also mRNA vaccines get broken down in the body in a matter of hours which reduces concerns of any lingering long term side effects after triggering an immune response in the body (e.g. see here: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2770485).
Here’s an infographic from a recent McKinsey survey
https://imgur.com/9W5oegx
While a number of vaccines are under development, below is the latest information on the two leading Corona-19 virus vaccination options which appear ready for an early release. It is hoped that this information may help you if you are still in the process of making a decision. Concerning these vaccines and other vaccines that already exist or are yet to be developed, it is always up to the individual to do the research to make an informed decision.
Vaccines train the immune system to recognize a virus and stimulate the immune system to protect us in exactly the same way that it does when it encounters a live disease-causing organism. Vaccines against viruses have traditionally contained killed or weakened viruses or purified signature proteins of the virus. Traditional vaccine development is a very time-consuming process and can take years from the initial identification of the virus strain to a deliverable vaccine, which then, of course, has to be extensively tested to show that it is both effective and safe for people.
Unlike the traditional vaccine development process that uses eggs as the medium to produce very large numbers of virus particles, the Pfizer and Moderna are a new generation of vaccines that use laboratory-produced mRNA (a fragment of the virus’s genetic material) that contains information about the coronavirus’s signature spike protein. This spike protein is what the virus uses to enter our cells. If the virus RNA that produces this protein were to mutate, the virus would almost certainly lose its ability to invade our cells and thus become harmless or die out. That means that the vaccines produced today are highly likely to continue to be effective against this harmful version of the virus well into the future.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use a snippet of the virus’s genetic code to instruct our own cells to build the spike protein or a fragment of it. When our own cells make this protein, our immune system recognizes it as foreign and begins producing protective antibodies as an immediate response, as well as laying down a memory of the protein in immune cells. This means that, when later faced with the real virus, the immune system can make antibodies and immune cells that can recognize the protein and neutralize the virus. The vaccine does not alter the DNA sequence of a human body; rather it presents the body with instructions that allow our immune system to build a defense.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use synthetic mRNA produced in a laboratory. There is no use of eggs or other animal media to produce the vaccine, and there are no stem cells involved, as is sometimes erroneously reported. As a laboratory-produced product, it is not a living organism and does not involve genetic modification of a living organism.