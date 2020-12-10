I always wondered what came first, the mosque or the roundabout and I still can’t figure it out from these pictures. The top photo is from 1958, the bottom black and white one from 1965 and finally the last photo from 2020. What’s interesting between the 1958 and 1965 photo is the amount of old Kuwaiti homes that were demolished. Kinda sad.
Those houses that were demolished were bought out by the government, and the majority of those people got amazing new houses / big plots of land. I know it’s important to preserve our history, but back then, this was a choice that had to made and people loved it
This is Al-Shamlan Mosque and it was built in 1944. Indeed, it predates the roundabout by a decade.
What’s with the ugly building on the right in the 2020 pic with no windows?
does the mosque have a female area.
According to the ministry of Awqaf App, no. There is no separate women praying area nor women WC.
I remember my dad telling me that he lived in Mirqab with the family he worked for when he came to Kuwait in 1958, then they moved to Benid al Qar in the mid 60’s once their new house was ready