The Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) is planning to renovate Messilah Beach from the ground up. The club first opened in the late 1980’s and I’ve been to it a few times back in the 90s when I was still in school but haven’t really been there since so don’t really have any attachment to the place.

The new renovated Messilah will contain:

6 Restaurant blocks

Swimming Pool and Wet Recreation areas

Jogging Track

Hard and Soft Landscaping

450 Car Parking spaces

No start or completion date was mentioned but you can check out more renderings of the beach here.

Also found the picture below of the club I’m guessing from the 80s or 90s which I thought looked cool.