I’ve lived on Salem Mubarek Street in Salmiya for the past 40 years so I basically know it inside out, yet for some reason, I just found out that the first Wimpy opened up on my street back in 1969! There used to be a Hardee’s on my street which I’ve known since I was a kid but turns out before Hardee’s it used to be a Wimpy. The photo above is supposedly from 1972 and below is the last photo I have of that building dating back to 2008 when it was about to get demolished. The corner store is where Wimpy and Hardees used to be.
Update: Below is another photo from 1973
I remember Wimpy..
… Nostalgia
They’ve still got locations open in Kuwait
I remember Wimpy in Fahd alsalem :)
I still cant believe its been 12 years since that building was demolished. Feels like yesterday we used to go have dinner at Hardees and then buy toys from the toy store next door. I think it was alwaleed toy store.