Pre-Covid we weren’t known for taking care of our environment and now during Covid with everyone staying here things have gotten worse. People here have a terrible habit of littering be it at the beach or in the middle of the desert and with the increase of kashtas, its become even more apparent. So the EPA launched an awareness campaign in the hopes of making people more aware of the garbage they’re leaving behind.
It’s a great short animation with humor which I think works since more people will end up sharing it. But, it’s in Arabic so not all my readers will get it. @EPA_kw
That’s a one cool ad
yup, i died at the covid uno part lol
Hope the ad works though 😔
I think it’s the same guys who made the “Don’t litter and make noise during the movie” that used to be shown in Cinescape.
Oh nice, that one’s funny even if you don’t understand Arabic