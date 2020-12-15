A couple of weeks back I noticed a shiny silver box popped up on my usual bike route and turns out they’re smart public toilets. The toilets are pre-fabricated which is why they suddenly popped up out of nowhere and are smart in the sense they have an automatic self-cleaning and washing mechanism as well as the ability to be monitored and controlled remotely.
The toilets look like they’ll be coin operated and I spotted two on my route, one next to the Swimming Pool Complex near Corniche Club while the second one near the new Burger King. Both had two CCTV cameras on the outside I guess to try and deter any vandalism or more likely, couples trying to hook up inside one of the toilets.
Update: A bit of extra info, these public toilets operate on solar power, recycle waste up to Greywater for irrigation and have airconditioning.
Just imagining… so what would the CCTV do? Automatically bang open the doors to shame offenders?
The CCTV would do what it’s meant to do! Capture footage of offenders/ vandals and make it easier for the authorities to take relevant action against them.
I saw them too and for some reason i thought why is there a huge refrigerator outside the swimming pool lol
Kuwait is the 1st in MENA to apply human abd environment friendly innovation. These units operate using solar power. Biodigester technology to recycle waste up to Grey water for irrigation. The cctv mainly for external safety. It is with GPS exclusive application and fully sensors based for cross contamination precautions. It has A/C and it has voice directions for users.
Where did you get the solar power snd waste recycling info from? It’s not listed on the product page https://eramscientific.com/products/smart-she-toilet/
Yes involved in the eToilet. These are not the 1st to install. Kuwait initiatives started 3 years ago at Kuwaiti Motor Town, KOC, KIPIC quarantine zone and other lications.
The technology is the 1st in the world ti use IOT, Biodigester technology and solar tech.
More ti come soon upon launching.
Just to clarify not only night External vision cctv. The unit has also red emergency button should it be required. The unit flashes red with emergency alerting sound. The service is supported 24/7.
I am just wondering, who is the owner or operator of these e-toilets? Thanks.
TEC