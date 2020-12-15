A couple of weeks back I noticed a shiny silver box popped up on my usual bike route and turns out they’re smart public toilets. The toilets are pre-fabricated which is why they suddenly popped up out of nowhere and are smart in the sense they have an automatic self-cleaning and washing mechanism as well as the ability to be monitored and controlled remotely.

The toilets look like they’ll be coin operated and I spotted two on my route, one next to the Swimming Pool Complex near Corniche Club while the second one near the new Burger King. Both had two CCTV cameras on the outside I guess to try and deter any vandalism or more likely, couples trying to hook up inside one of the toilets.

Update: A bit of extra info, these public toilets operate on solar power, recycle waste up to Greywater for irrigation and have airconditioning.