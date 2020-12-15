Kei, the first Japanese restaurant in Kuwait is closing down their JW Marriott location at the end of the month. Kei first opened up 40 years ago and were originally located at the Hilton Hotel in Bneid Al Gar but had to move because the hotel got demolished. They moved to JW Marriott 20 years ago and now have to move again because the hotel is also getting partially demolished. They still haven’t found a new location to move to, so it will be awhile until they’re back again. If you want to pass by one more time before they close, their last day of operation is December 31st.

Regarding the hotel what I understood is happening is that Salhiya Mall will be expanding into the lobby area of the hotel and the first few floors of the hotel will be converted to offices. The hotel will still remain but will move up a few floors above the offices.