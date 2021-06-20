Over the weekend the government announced that starting June 27th, only those who’ve been vaccinated will be able to dine at restaurants, visit large malls, go to the gym or visit the hair salon. Obviously, the reason behind this decision is to push people to get vaccinated, but many expat residents have signed up to get vaccinated since December and have yet to get an appointment. I think so at least because I still get comments on older posts of people complaining they registered in December or January and have still not gotten an appointment.
Seems pretty unfair so here is a quick poll to get a rough idea of how long people have been waiting for their appointment:
Surprised to see the poll result! 35% vaccinated? Either locals, above 50 or wasta. Majority expats under 50 didn’t receive even a single jab. Regardless of the waiting period everyone should get at least one shot. Countries around the world are prioritizing to give one dose of vaccine to everyone.
Me too until I remembered that 55% of my readers are Kuwaiti then 35% made sense.
Oh thank goodness ! I though I was just really unlucky based on the poll result !
that is not true, most of the Expats that I know got their vaccine through their work place. I would recommend going to the registration website and change anthing and update again.
Stupid and Ridiculous rule …
First off expats who want to be vaccinated can’t be vaccinated because they have to go through a registration process that is basically like waiting for a lottery. You put your name in and wait for the ball to fall on your name.
Why cant they just provide a small number of vaccines to the individual clinics around the country and ask expats to go to their health centers as per their civil Id and get vaccinated? When the vaccines in the health center run out. Register the individuals who are there already and missed out and prioritize them for the next day. Develop a system that works. We already have a centralized data system that is based on the civil id. From that system, one can clearly see if the individual is clear to get the vaccine or not.
Then, there are also those individuals who have been infected with the virus either asymptomatic or with severe symptoms that have to wait 90 days before they can even register and after registering again have to wait for another 30 to 60 days before they get the call to come to get vaccinated. Some have been infected twice and technically should be immune and again have to wait for 90 days and go through the registration process These individuals shouldn’t have to wait. If the system shows that they have been infected and are past the 90 days give them the regulatory single shot or booster shot and clear them
With this law, I doubt if a majority of expats the infected and recovered or otherwise are ever gonna get to see the inside of a mall or a restaurant anytime soon.
+raised to infinity, makes a lot of sense
Your points are great, and they raise a lot of interesting questions.
– Who is the target of vaccinations, Kuwaitis, or expats?
– Is this “carrot” aimed toward getting Kuwaitis vaccinated, or expats?
– Who would disallowing access to public venues affect more, Kuwaitis, or expats?
– When do you say, “Okay, Kuwaitis…we’re done waiting for you. We’re going to focus on the willing.”
There’s two ways to negatively reinforce (punish) in this case. In this case, it’s denying someone of a privilege. “If you don’t get vaccinated, then you can’t do X.” The other way, the way they’ll never opt for, is to say, “If we don’t use these 50,000 doses on Kuwaitis, we will actively prioritize the expats who registered.” Which, if you were willing to cordon off entire sections of the country because you thought the expat community was the cause of the spread, maybe you should be willing to address the expat community FIRST. Not as an enticement to get them into the gyms and McDonald’s and theaters, but as a means of preventive health.
So, yes…provide an incentive (carrot) to get vaccinated. However, if you can’t get Kuwaitis to get their jabs, then offer the stick of making those jabs available to expats who are willing to get vaxxed. That stick becomes a carrot to expats who will see that there’s a chance they’ll actually get poked. Slowing the expat pipeline in hopes that Kuwaitis will get vaccinated is simply that…magical thinking.
Another reason to leave this country
Totally unacceptable,
I would understand such law if the vaccine is available to everyone who registers.
But a lot of people are welling to get vaccinated since day one,
like myself, I registered in December and the odds of me getting a shot any time soon seems like a dream, considering my mother who is above 56 and still didn’t get an appointment
Registered in December, did not get a date.
Had Covid in March.
Waiting for 90 day period to end.
However, on renewing my Civil ID, the e-civil ID shows that I am vaccinated.
I did not even get a date after registering the first time, so no clue how it is showing I am vaccinated now.
that is so bizarre
That’s because as you mentioned you were covid positive and recovered and according the the Immune App if you have previously been infected and recovered after 30 days you seem to be on the same boat as someone who had got the Jabs.
Weird but it is what it is!
oh wait, just realized it’s actually not weird.
So you can’t get the vaccine until 3 months after you got covid. Because you got covid you’re temporarily immune hence why it’s showing you as vaccinated/immune depending on the app you’re in. once your 3 months are up you’ll get your appointment to get vaccinated. Previously if you had contracted covid 3 months before you just needed 1 shot but I’ve understood thats changed and you now require two shots.
So it should show as “Not vaccinated” after the 90 days are up – I hope.
But yes, that explanation does make sense.
I can vouch for that, I’ve recovered from covid and it now shows in the Kuwait mobile ID app (you can refresh the status)
http://imgur.com/gallery/KcxxZpO
I’ve got mine through avenues cause our store staff were getting them so I asked to add my name to the list since they didn’t check if I worked in avenues.. I rolled a dice by also adding all my friends and family to the list too. We all registered in December and would have still been waiting for it.
Some say, go to hall and tell them you’re waiting since December and they redo the registration for you so good luck hope it works.
Also, there is many hacks and tricks on the registration page that could get you a appointment within 2 days that I can’t put on a public page.
ZTLFIRE a user on Twitter was pretty instrumental in informing people of the rumors of re-registration and the like.
Yep. He went to Mishref yday and came back with the same feedback which I did today after waiting in a queue for god knows how long just to reach the enquiry counter.
No point in heading to Mishref without an appointment. Just keep checking that your registration is active and wait at home.
What about vaccinating all staff working in restaurants, cafes, gyms, beauty salons and malls?…Does that imply that only users of the mentionned facilities have to get vaccinated?
Why are cases in Kuwait still increasing even if most people got vaccinated?
Because there are still a lot of people who aren’t vaccinated…
I went to grab ice cream with my wife on thursday evening into a baskin robins, waited for the talabat driver who was in there to get out, so we 2 could walk in (* the block 12 salmiya, baskin robins if you know what it is it cannot accommodate more than 2 comfortably).
Behind me were a Kuwaiti Couple, who rushed in as soon as My wife and I walked in, no masks, no social distancing, and when the store staff asked them to wait out since they did not have masks, they said “yalla yalla its ok..” The store staff was speechless, the poor guy would probably get a black eye if he asked again. Not trying to point fingers but, this kind of ignorance exists not only with Expats but even the locals, and with this attitude what do you expect other than the cases to rise.
what i am trying to say is there are a huge number of people not vaccinated but also a huge number of people who are oblivious to the fact that this country as is the entire world is going through a pandemic, and until this sort of ignorance is not taken care of there is no point putting all our hopes on vaccinations.
There are so many bonehead expats who have wasta who also think they can do whatever the F they like.
I saw on Instagram one of those “fitness influencer people” taking videos and pictures of a wedding he went to over the weekend where no one was wearing a mask and everyone was having a gay old time.
So I can’t shop in 360 alone because I haven’t been vaccinated but people are having weddings and posting that crap on Instagram to rub our faces in it?!
“Look at me, I’m so obnoxious and privileged. I can go to super spreader events and post all about them on Instagram while you peasants cant enter a mall as of next week!”
There are even fully vaccinated people catching Covid too
With so many variants popping up now, how will these vaccine manufacturers keep up? And how come medication is not properly utilized? What’s wrong with using medicine?
Vaccine is medicine
@ Mark, I was referring to tablet-based medicine.
This is just ridiculous. OK… they can do whatever they want! BUT, by limiting the number of people’s access to large malls and restaurants, the economy in Kuwait WILL suffer. Have these decision heads not learned from last year?
They are so focused on prioritizing the Kuwaitis and removing rights from the expats little by little so that we will all leave the country. This country will eventually get what they want and regret very soon.
What about the people who can’t get vaccinated due to health problems? I haven’t seen any announcement about them.
You mean people who are exempt? Check the graphic in the post they mention this doesn’t include them.
Yes. How do they prove they’re exempt? I’m curious.
I’d assume something in the app maybe? I’ll ask my friend tomorrow who’s pregnant what the app shows as a notice.
Please do!
Does this new law barring entry to non-vaccinated mean that i will not be able to attend the office, since it happens to be in a mall complex and am not vaccinated yet?
Registered same day as Kuwaiti husband , he’s received his 2 doses , I have not received my appointment. Been and done all the re-registration at mishrif and bla bla bla … Its been a real wake up call for us , and we’re going to leave kuwait permanently. My husband as a kuwaiti would have equal rights to me and we’d both already be vaccinated back home. Sorry kuwait, we tried.
72.4 % population vaccinated in Kuwait
http://www.arabtimesonline.com/news/72-4-population-vaccinated-in-kuwait/
1) Arab Times isn’t a reliable source
2) Arab Times can’t do basic maths. 3.1 million does not equal 72.4% of the population. How many of those 3.1 mil doses are two doses? By now most of the people who got Oxford got both doses and most of those who got pfizer also got both doses. So if the 3.1 million is mostly two doses, that would put the percentage closer to 40% and not 72%. The poll I put up on my blog yesterday currently shows that only 37% of my readers have been vaccinated which is a figure closer to 40% than it is to 72%.
Fellow Americans,
The US Ambassador will be holding a Townhall meeting on 06/28. Would those of you who are also afraid of mRNA vaccines like me, send Romanowski an email suggesting the Embassy to provide J&J vaccines to US citizens in Kuwait, like the government did for the people on the Base here?
I really don’t want to be vaccinated. But if I have to choose one just to be able to move around freely, I much rather take the Chinese ones or Johnson & Johnson.
Oxford AstraZeneca isn’t an mRNA vaccine, Pfizer and Moderna are