A lot of you might have noticed some issues in the food industry over the past year or so. Maybe your food is taking longer to arrive, maybe you’ve noticed more errors with your orders, or maybe you no longer see your favorite staff at a restaurant anymore. What a lot of people might not know is that the local restaurant industry is currently going through a crisis and here is why:
When the pandemic hit last year, restaurants were forced to shut down so a lot of staff left the country and a lot got fired and left as well.
When Covid restrictions were eased and restaurants started to reopen, many had fired their employees and needed to rehire. But, no new employees could be brought into Kuwait, and old employees with valid visas couldn’t come back to Kuwait either.
This caused a major scarcity of employees and meant that whatever employees were left in Kuwait were now much more valuable.
One large company for example started offering double the salaries to poach employees from other smaller companies. A lot of employees also started jumping ship to any restaurant that offered them more money causing high turnovers in the industry.
Many businesses couldn’t afford to pay the new higher salaries or even if they could, couldn’t find the right staff or the number of staff they needed. So a lot are currently understaffed and some companies are being forced to temporarily (or permanently) close some of their weaker performing locations or concepts so that they can move their staff to their more successful ones.
A lot of restaurants went out of business over the past year because of the pandemic and it’s sad. The above are just some of the issues from the restaurants’ side but delivery platforms also have their own set of issues as well.
Platforms have fewer drivers due to many leaving but also have more orders than before due to people being home more. The result is slower delivery times and slower customer service.
I know nobody wants to get their food cold or find pickles in their burger when they specifically asked for no pickles. But hopefully, this post explains why things aren’t perfect right now, and people can be a bit more patient with restaurants and delivery drivers.
Moral of the story is restaurants or any company for that matter should value their staff.
The moment the pandemic hit, the first thing business owners resorted for was to cut salaries. So for the survival of the proprietors business the employees had to suffer and sacrifice.
The same is not the case when the company makes crazy amount of profits. That time the staff don’t get a bonus or maybe just a penny on the dollar.
So I am really glad that employees with self esteem got up and left for better prospects.
Moral of the story. It’s your business, so have the capacity to bare the profits and losses. Can’t bare the losses, shut down and let your staff free.
I have my own business back home in my country. Non of my staff saw a pay cut nor deduction. Where as here at my job, I did have pay cuts and I left the company only to find another with good values. Who paid the staff on time and without salary cuts.
I am glad and fortunate to have moved, because now at the new company, I am able to perform better because of better mental health and take better decisions that will benefit the company.
I know it’s irrelevant and restaurant employees moved here willingly and accepted whatever salaries that were agreed upon, but worth adding that in general, they’re extremely underpaid just like most white collar workers in Kuwait, so imagine how much worse the F&B industry would fare if they were paid proper wages!
Sadly, it’s only going to get worse even after the country fully reopens since the expat world is a small place and social media has made it even smaller, and nobody, and I mean nobody, wants to come work in Kuwait anymore, so unless things change drastically on the ground and they wake up and learn how to treat the residents in their country properly, and pay competitive salaries, this problem is going to get much much worse especially in 2022 when more and more people are able to travel and set up elsewhere
i think it’s worth mentioning that the government has implicitly said that this is not an issue that they are concerned about, or even that they think this is an issue in the first place.
the war on food delivery motorbikes is an example of this. without providing any clear reasoning or data, the government wants to limit the number of delivery motorbikes on the road, the number of delivery motorbike licenses, and prevent their access to certain roads.
the government HAS made it clear they would like to reduce the number of expatriates, so perhaps the restaurant industry is just collateral damage.
“without providing any clear reasoning or data”
I have so much to say about this but wouldn’t want to be deported but Kuwaitis have been highlighting this issue for the past few months.
Mark, a sad reality that you cant voice an opinion in a country you like & support so much without the fear of being deported. What does that really say about the mentality of a pirate nation ?
All the writing is on the wall that expats are not welcome unsure why you all flock their like its some dream resort. Boring country, expensive, no real structure, bad weather 9 months of the year etc etc etc
Sounds like you’re offering me a job in Vegas 😁
Extremely underpaid compared to where though? If we use the US as a benchmark, they tend to get minimum wage over there.
https://www.salary.com/research/salary/listing/kitchen-staff-hourly-wages
https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/kitchen-staff-salary-SRCH_KO0,13.htm
So around 600KD is the average kitchen staff salary over there. It’s lower over here, probably closer to 300 or 400kd as an average, but they also get accommodation, transportation, airline ticket, and no taxes. “Extremely” underpaid? I don’t think so.
An average kitchen staff salary here is KD 250.
4 out of 10 companies give accommodation, transportation
2 out of 10 companies give airline ticket
No taxes here, but cost of living, basic needs covers the supposed no tax in things.
Extremely underpaid……… i somewhat agree
Average staff salary is KD 250
A small partition room is KD 60
Bus Transportation in a month is KD 13
Average month’s meal is KD 25
Other expenses (internet, mobile, etc) KD 15
The average kitchen staff salary used to be 250 not anymore. Those same staff that were getting 200 are now getting 300-350.
You also stated some random numbers as facts, 4 out of 10 companies give accommodation? 2 out of 10 give tickets? Where did you get that info from.
100% of the F&B companies I worked for as an example gave accommodation, transportation and airline tickets.
300-350 is still not a livable salary in Kuwait, regardless of the freebies.
That’s an unfair thing to say. Yes in our standards, 350 is not livable but for a lot of low income workers, that’s double or triple what they’re making now.
Thats good, and I hope it increases even more to become at least on par with the minimum wage of high income countries (around 500KD)
Wait so baristas at Caribou making coffee and cutting up my sandwich are making KD 300 but nurses in certain medical institutions here who are literally helping people stay alive are making KD 350?!
I’m happy for the baristas at Caribou and by the way, they are definitely making more money than baristas at Caribou in America (especially ones in Red States). I know that from
first hand experience! Please shut up.
But going back to the nurses, I feel terrible for them.
If wages are going up, then it’s a good outcome.
Agreed
Well yes and no, if you mean for the staff right now, yes but, this also causes a chain reaction.
1) it’s not sustainable for the restaurant which means either they are going to close down or have to let go of the staff and hire less qualified ones
2) staff are getting paid more now but their prices are inflated due to the situation. this means once the borders open up and staff can come back in, many will end up being fired and replaced with cheaper labor
3) higher cost on the restaurant means higher cost on the customer. i wouldn’t be surprised if in the coming month’s restaurants increase their prices to cover the costs
The market will always rebalance itself and find a new equilibrium.
Wow…What a great thing to say. I am sure you must have never owned a business when you put out opinions like this without even considering the emotions involved in operating one.
You are right, I never owned a business. Laws of economics don’t care about emotions.
Well that’s thoroughly depressed Me again.
Don’t they realise these are living breathing people?? They’re not just labour??
People desperately struggling to survive financially and mentally and yet here we are complaining about finding pickles in our burger. We need to put things into perspective.
Yikes.
I think Mark was simply trying to show causation for an observable phenomenon. Some see longer wait time for services (one observable phenomenon), others see fewer delivery bikes on the road (another observable phenomenon), and others see…pickles on their pickle-free burger (one more observable phenomenon). The cause of which are the same.
But, don’t strain your arm virtue signaling!
So basically what you’re saying is..
They were neglecting all the workers for so long, and now suddenly they can’t survive without them. Maybe it’s finally going to open up their eyes that expats are the one who keep the country running. If they don’t soon enough, they’ll see this problem everywhere, and by then it’s really gonna come and bite them in the ass.
No that’s not what I’m saying.
Residents are important, but there are too many of them, and that’s why they get paid such low salaries, they can be easily replaced and business take advantage of this. It is a harsh reality, but a large proportion of residents need to go, so that the remaining ones can get better living standards and less abuse.
This makes so much sense. I recently graduated from a private university here in Kuwait and Im getting a ton of emails from popular restaurants in Kuwait in need of part time/full time students regardless of their majors. I went to one of the job interviews and I was told because of the closed airports, they are planning on hiring Kuwaiti and non Kuwaiti graduates to fulfill jobs such as cashier, customer representative and etc. I was also told, they are in desperate need for anyone to fulfill the job whether its part time or full time. Bare in mind, these are very popular restaurants in Kuwait.
That’s good to hear, the power of negotiation is shifting to the labourers.
Aha, no wonder there’s an influx of emails, ads on many social platforms that are opting for walk-in interviews as there’s severe shortage of staff.
Sadly, as much as anyone would want to believe, things are not going to get better simply by opening the airports. A lot of teachers, families and then some are leaving Kuwait for good in June-July period.
Respect Mark for this post
The pandemic is throwing (or going to throw) lot of social challenges.
Your posts bring awareness
Thanks
if an owner first idea is to fire / cut wages , it just make everyone ready to jump off the ship at the first chance , Cafe / Restaurants that didn’t fire / cut wages didn’t suffer from high turnover , on the contrary i hear from friends they are operating at same staff level , because the staff felt safe/ secure they don’t feel like risking it , but you don’t give that feeling then they leave
+1
Kudos to one Italian restaurant here that never deducted any of their workers’ salaries even when the country was under full lockdown last year. ❤️