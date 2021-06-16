Last year when I asked for recommendations on favorite shawerma places, nobody mentioned Ebn 3my but it’s recently become my favorite place.

I think what I like about them the most is the bread they use. It’s freshly baked and similar to Shakir except it’s smaller and slightly fluffier. I only have the chicken shawerma and their garlic is also pretty on point. Because of the smaller unusual size I tend to have 4 shawermas although sometimes I could do with only 3.

The price of the shawerma is 550fils which is pretty reasonable in this day of age where a lot places are hovering closer to the 1KD mark. They have two locations, one in Jabriya and one in Salmiya according to their Instagram but google maps is showing a location in Sabah Al Salem too so 🤷🏼‍♂️

The only downside is they don’t have juices but other than that they’re great. You can check them out on Instagram @ebn_3my