Last year when I asked for recommendations on favorite shawerma places, nobody mentioned Ebn 3my but it’s recently become my favorite place.
I think what I like about them the most is the bread they use. It’s freshly baked and similar to Shakir except it’s smaller and slightly fluffier. I only have the chicken shawerma and their garlic is also pretty on point. Because of the smaller unusual size I tend to have 4 shawermas although sometimes I could do with only 3.
The price of the shawerma is 550fils which is pretty reasonable in this day of age where a lot places are hovering closer to the 1KD mark. They have two locations, one in Jabriya and one in Salmiya according to their Instagram but google maps is showing a location in Sabah Al Salem too so 🤷🏼♂️
The only downside is they don’t have juices but other than that they’re great. You can check them out on Instagram @ebn_3my
Did you try Bo Masoud? @Mark
Hmmm don’t think so, that’s the one on restaurant street that’s always busy right?
I really like Abu Masoud, so far my fav!
I’m gonna give it a shot this week, will try to go at an odd hour so they aren’t so busy
The service is bad, ruthless workers, they mistake orders when using dilveroo to order from them and when u call to complain they either they answer with attuide (ok so what?) or they will tell u come to us and take ur order (why i did order from deliveroo in the first place? – I dont know.
While commenting on this experience on social media – instagram post-.. They deleted it!!!
From this point i started to believe the google reviews showing how bad they are and decided never to visit or buy from them ever again. They will noy stay enshallah
Ouch that sucks
I was gonna give it a shot, but after that review ofcourse I won’t.
A lot of brands I am coming across lately aren’t customer service-centric unless you take it into social and this bothers me a lot.
Well no one should order Shawerma delivery anyway, it doesn’t deliver well
Mark, did you try Midan Alsham in medan hawally? They are my best nowadays.
https://www.instagram.com/midan.alsham/?utm_medium
I was just telling a friend I should start eating healthy from today, doesn’t look like that’s gonna happen
Price is good but way too small. Taste wise it’s good.