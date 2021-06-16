Found some old photos of Video Club in Salmiya I had taken back in 2011 before it closed down. Cassettes were being sold for 500fils and CD’s for 1KD.
At this point the store had shrunk to half the size and I don’t think the video rental upstairs still was around then.
I used to go there and buy the latest music CDs. Shame.
I vaguely remember a similar place in Kuwait where they also had video rentals, not sure where it was but I remember it was downstairs somewhere, we’d pay 6KD to rent any VHS tape and they’d give us 5KD back when we returned it.
Mark are you aware of any other places that rented VHS tapes?
Hey, there were A LOT of shops that rented VHS tapes, Blue Belt, Funoon, IVC, and Video Club were probably the biggest or most popular.
The original Video Club was in the basement, in a different building further down the street.
Where? There was IVC futher down the street in a half basement next to Johnny Rockets. There was also Video Club at Cinema Salmiya much further down the street. I don’t remember this Video Club being anywhere else, at least 1990s+
For years, I remember seeing a sign for The Video Club at Mariam Mall in Salmiya on the building’s façade. Although, I never saw a Video Club inside the mall even back in the early 2000s. Also, Fanar Mall had 2 Video Club stores (Altho, it could’ve been completely different video store brands). Also also, TSC in Salmiya had an IVC store too.
OH WAIT THAT SOUNDS FAMILIAR!! You might be right, I think there was a Video Club there 😳😳
@MHF, I remember one TSC branch had a video rental store. I can’t remember which location this was, but it was one my family and I frequented because of how laid-back the atmosphere was; never overcrowded. Anyways, that whole location closed down years ago and moved into what is now Sultan Wholesale in Shuwaikh.
I sure I can remember a video rental in Salhiya Complex in the late 80s. It was on the ground floor about 5 stores from the entrance on the right hand side.
I think it was Video Club.
Please tell me I’m not dreaming this!
Oh wow I never heard of a salhiya location. I need to find out who the owner is and get the full story on the brand
Had some GOLDEN childhood memories at that complex in the mid-90’s. VC and Al Mana Bookshop right next door were my favorite places in the world. Rock CDs and computer games from VC, and WWF and PC magazines from Al Manara. I also bought something like 50 Goosebumps books from that place.