My shawerma life needs a bit of an upgrading. Anytime I feel like having shawerma I tend to hit up the old school place Jeita which is down the street from me or Shawerma Shakir and that’s about it. I passed by another old time favorite recently, Bader Al Badoor but the shawerma was pretty dry and unexciting unlike I remember it so I don’t think I’d go back there. But, yesterday I tried a place on Restaurant Street called One Cut (pictured above) based on a recommendation by @thetravelingapron and it was pretty great. Made me realize I’m probably missing out on so many new shawerma places that have popped up over the years.
So I’m curious, what are your favorite shawerma places right now? Might revive my old Shawerma Review series again (circa 2007) if there are enough places I should check out.
I’ve been going on a weekly shawarma hunt with my friend. Our conclusion so far is that Shaker has the best meat shawarma, and Zaki has by far the best chicken shawarma (Beirut Street, between Canari and GAD restaurants). They’re on Talabat too. Their meat shawarma is below my expectations but still good.
They have three types of shawarma — in saj bread, Lebanese bread, and sandwich (صمون). Saj is good but quite heavy. In my opinion, صمون/sandwich is best paired with their chicken shawarma. Chicken shawarma in a sandwich is called Al-Sukhna السخنة and that’s what I recommend! I’d recommend the Saj bread for the meat.
This past Friday, my friend picked up 3 chicken shawarmas per person from Zaki then we went to Shaker and got 3 meat shawarmas. It was the greatest cheat meal of all time – the best of both worlds 😆
Personally my favorite shawarma is still Kuwaitana with their turkish bread (Surra coop and Kuwait city)
They need more locations and better delivery though
Came here to say the same. I refuse to speak to anyone who does not agree with us.
I remember liking Ikea’s shawarma, but I haven’t ate it in years.
With all the new places popping shawarma is becoming a big thing now
BUT
Gadeer in Salwa stays undefeated with their beef shawerma
Bader Al Badoor stays undefeated with their kebab shawerma
Then
Shawarma Shaker is the nicest new shawerma (one isn’t enough to satify, I usually get 3-4 minimum)
& I hear people talk about abu masoud its in shar3 mtam and supposed to be really nice and similar to shaker
I saw Abou Masoud yesterday when leaving one cut, it was packed. Heard the wait is like 45 mins but also heard it’s just a copy of Shakir. Would be interested to know from someone who’s tried both which is better.
Try the saj beef shawarma from Mais Alsham, they are in Al-khansa street. The chicken is good but the beef is super.
Shwarma Zaki all the way! (Chicken)
Mashawi
Laham bilgram (https://instagram.com/lahamgram?igshid=1y2oqi24hied4).
Only does meat shawarma but does it really well. It’s very basic (bread, meat, tomatoes, onions & either tahina or shatta or both) but it’s really good. They are in aswaq alqurain but they deliver and they’re very good with the timing.
that looks good!
i wouldn’t go for the 80g shawarma though, 50g is much better balanced in my opinion.
Must try the Samona Al-Mubarakia from shawarma factory. Visit the branch in Bneid al ghar next to the highway 30. Salmiya branch isnt the same. They got Turkey shawarmas as well. They promise their chicken is fresh from al youm( steriod and antibiotic free) , I started to dislike Shakir for drop in taste and quality after the lockdown.
shawarma shuwaikh best shawarma in town!
Dandoosh in Bneid El Gar, is proper old school shawarma. A Must try!
Al-Sawabar Restaurant in Al-Shuhada St.
Arabi next to Marina Mall , peak-time the wait is 30min
Sorry Mark! I can’t back you there.
A friend and I had the worst experience at one cut. Shawarma for 1.2kd and nothing great. Shakir is good but they add ketchup and stuff which I didn’t love.
I’m not the biggest fan of meat shawarma (only if done right -i like this place called domary next to fanar).
My list is going to be biased towards chicken:
Ikea
Falafel zaki
Lulu (spicy)
Matic (mexicana)
Sheesha plant one salmiya (beside it)
Wadi Rum
Dandoosh (not mexicana that’s dry)
IG: @thisfoodiecooks
Shakir doesn’t put ketchup, it’s either tahina or spicy tahina
Might be mistaken then. I didn’t love it personally but a lot of ppl on your blog love it.
Best Shawarma in kuwait …. Sultan Ibrahim Restaurant (Salmiya / near dodo).
would be wonderful if everyone puts up the google map locations with the joint names….thanks
جمعية الضاحية
The one next to 3aseer da7yet? I’ve been tempted to try their shawerma while waiting for my BBT order back when they were located there
The one in the back,, Mcdo drive-thro.
But that was 10 years ago
Their meat is pretty good but their chicken is average I would say
IMO Chicken Shawarma in K Town….. Shawarma Lab
Pros: healthy, great sauces, non greasy hence no heartburn after eating 2-3 of em suckers.
Cons: Might feel too sterile to some of you.
Shawarma Gaas – Shaab
I’ve never in my life thrown out a shawerma, I ordered two from Gaas a few weeks ago and ended up throwing out both basically. It was inedible, worst shawarma I ever had. Afterwards realized I went to wrong Gaas, was mean to go to awal gas which is one cut in English.
nab3 el 3a9er in kei6an is perfect! order meat!