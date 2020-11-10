Recently while riding my bike on the Gulf Road, I noticed an Extreme Sports truck loaded up with bicycles parked in one of the lots. I didn’t know what it was for at first but then spotted an employee a few days ago and decided to stop and find out what they were doing. Turns out it’s an Extreme Sports bicycle rental truck. For KD3 an hour you could rent a bicycle from them to ride up and down the Gulf Road.
I’ve previously posted about their bike rental location at Marina Waves, this one on the other hand is located at the Green Island parking lot. If you don’t have a bicycle but feel like riding one, this is a pretty good option. Here is the location of the rental truck on Google Maps.
that is correct. Saw it two weeks back.. around 5 :15 am on a Friday. Though did not see anyone around. Its usually near the green island
I usually start by 4;45 near boulevard and all the way to KPC and back through mubarikiya ,, Its quite fun…. and even more if one is a fan of taking selfies and other nature pics
Mark for the rescue again.. I think we are all in your debt for these important tips of information.
I was walking last night with my daughter on Marina sea front and she said I want to ride a bicycle but I don’t want to buy one..and here you are the next morning.
Thank you again.
I’m guessing they’re renting MTBs or hybrid bikes and not road bikes? Shame because they used to have road bikes in my size to rent from their showroom but no longer do :(
Does anybody know if they attend the bike days at Kuwait motor town? I’d like to rent a bike there.
U can rent a bike from extreme sports and then take it there
I dont have a bike rack.