This is a follow-up post to one from last year where I posted about how PayPal started allowing users in Kuwait to withdraw money. I got an error back then when trying to withdraw and so did a lot of people, but yesterday I had some money on my PayPal and decided to try and withdraw it and it worked!
It was also pretty instant, less than a minute after requesting the refund with PayPal I started getting messages from my bank NBK saying that a refund is being processed and then a minute later got confirmation that the amount was in my account.
So if you’ve previously tried withdrawing money from PayPal and it didn’t work, try now.
That’s a great news! But did you withdraw to CC or bank account ? there is a limit on amount for CC trans.
Straight to my debit card
Is your PayPal US/Kuwait account?
Is it possible to link Kuwait Bank cards to US PayPal account?
It’s a Kuwait PayPal account so not sure if u can do that link
Yes, I use my prepaid credit card from Burgan on a US Paypal account
I did mine but it was very tricky as a process. If I remember correctly, I put in my local Kuwait billing Street address on the US PayPal page. I use KFH (Kuwait Finance House) as a bank.
does it withdraw to any other banks accounts I’m trying for KFH, NBK it worked before as well.
Did you have to link a Kuwait Bank Account? Asking because when I try to add a new Bank Account, the only option is to add a US Bank Account.
How do you receive money in Kuwait?
Sorry if it’s a dumb question 🙋🏻♂️
I linked my debit card. If you can only add a US Bank Account I’m guessing you have a US credit card added to your account? Like a US based PayPal account?
Ohhh Debit Card… cool, will do that.
I’ve got my PayPal account for like 20 years now. After your post, I just created a new PayPal account thinking I’d need a new “Kuwait based” account – even in that account, you can only link US based banks.
But if all I need is to link a new Kuwait based debit card, then I might as well just try it on my old account.
Thanks for the clarification 👍🏻
Doesn’t work with my Gulf Bank debit :(
What do you mean doesn’t work?
I’ve got my KFH Credit Card linked, as well as “confirmed”, meaning PayPal debits $1.95 with a small code you have to enter.
I’ve successfully linked my KFH Debit Card as well however I can not “confirm” it – a message pops saying “card was declined by bank, contact card issuer with questions”.
Confirming a card is only to lift sending/receiving daily limits, it doesn’t mean the card won’t work.
Now only hoping I can receive funds on the KFH Debit Card… waiting for Mark to send a donation 😅
Works with ABK too, been using it for 2months now, you get your funds within 2 days.(linked with my debit card).
Havent used the business account yet, sticking with personal PayPal account format.
Will your local bank accept withdrawals to your savings account via paypal business account? Or you need something else?
I tried with GulfBank but looks like this bank is not in Paypal’s list yet.
I even cannot withdraw in my Burgan Prepaid Card as well.