Last week I think I had the best brownies I’ve ever had. They were Sea-Salt brownies from The Big Bad Brownie and they weren’t overly sweet at all. I can’t remember the last time I posted about a dessert I liked so you know it must be good. They have different kinds of brownie flavors but I only tried the Sea-Salt which costs 12.5KD for the tray. The only negative really is that you need to preorder at least 24 hours ahead of time so sadly (or thankfully) no impulse ordering. Check them out on Instagram @thebigbadbrownie

