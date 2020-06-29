Last year I posted about how PayPal started allowing users in Kuwait to withdraw money. Not sure what happened but that stopped working or at least it wasn’t working for everyone. Now it looks like they might be allowing withdrawals again.

A reader sent me a screenshot of how he was able to transfer money to his NBK Visa card. I just tried it myself and even though I was able to add my debit card to the account, when I tried to transfer money to it I got an error.

If you have cash in your PayPal account and want to withdraw it, try doing it now and let us know in the comments if it worked for you.