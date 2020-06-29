Last year I posted about how PayPal started allowing users in Kuwait to withdraw money. Not sure what happened but that stopped working or at least it wasn’t working for everyone. Now it looks like they might be allowing withdrawals again.
A reader sent me a screenshot of how he was able to transfer money to his NBK Visa card. I just tried it myself and even though I was able to add my debit card to the account, when I tried to transfer money to it I got an error.
If you have cash in your PayPal account and want to withdraw it, try doing it now and let us know in the comments if it worked for you.
Thanks NM
Thanks a lot Mark, that should be a day that goes down in history.
In my case, For credit cards, it bounces back that my bank doesn’t allow instant transfers. For debit, I was able to connect it “which wasn’t working before” but also an error occurs towards the end of the transaction saying “Things don’t appear to be working right now”. anybody trying any form of transfers even if it’s bank wire and succeeding?
Mark, I have been trying for the past 3 months to withdraw to my NBK debit card. The instant & standard both show an error at the end. Firstly, i contacted PAYPAL multiple times regarding this, they assured me that everything was fine from their side. It seems that NBK itself is rejecting the deposits. I contacted NBK multiple times and most of the time they couldn’t even understand what was going on. Sometimes, they understood but couldn’t provide a solution, just a lame excuse.
Same reply as before. :(
Tried withdrawing the money back to my ABK Visa Platinum card. Paypal rejected it. Reached out to their PR department and they stated that my card has a lot of international transactions(I used to travel for my uni classes to Dubai every weekend last year and I used my card to get around there) and they would want me to write an email confirming that the card is my own. I wrote them a HUUUGE email a couple of months ago and nothing has happened. Tbh, this just seems like a lame excuse.