Since the start of Ramadan, delivery drivers have been given a curfew pass so that they can deliver food from restaurants to people during curfew, 5PM to 1AM. But, if you’ve tried ordering the past two days you’ve probably run into a lot of restaurants being busy or closed, even though they’re meant to be open. Turns out the issue could be a lack of drivers during the curfew.

So roughly how it works is this, Company A’s drivers are allowed to deliver during the curfew. For those drivers to get the curfew pass, they must be registered under Company A. But, because Company A needed more drivers than they were given visas, a lot of the drivers are subcontracted from other companies and so working for Company A under the visa of a different company. This means those drivers can’t get a curfew pass and Company A is now operating with a smaller number of drivers.

Restaurants are already struggling as is and this obviously isn’t helping them. Yesterday night I felt like having a burger but all my favorite burger places were either marked as closed or busy. So just be patient and understanding of the situation. If a restaurant is marked as busy or closed check again in 10 minutes, it’s usually because the delivery app doesn’t have enough drivers. Also, some restaurants now allow you to order from their own online platforms and those don’t use Carriage, Deliveroo, or Talabat drivers. So if they’re busy on the apps, order from the restaurants own website instead.

Update: Deliveroo just posted that they will no longer be able to deliver after curfew and will now only deliver from 10AM to 2PM.