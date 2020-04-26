Since the start of Ramadan, delivery drivers have been given a curfew pass so that they can deliver food from restaurants to people during curfew, 5PM to 1AM. But, if you’ve tried ordering the past two days you’ve probably run into a lot of restaurants being busy or closed, even though they’re meant to be open. Turns out the issue could be a lack of drivers during the curfew.
So roughly how it works is this, Company A’s drivers are allowed to deliver during the curfew. For those drivers to get the curfew pass, they must be registered under Company A. But, because Company A needed more drivers than they were given visas, a lot of the drivers are subcontracted from other companies and so working for Company A under the visa of a different company. This means those drivers can’t get a curfew pass and Company A is now operating with a smaller number of drivers.
Restaurants are already struggling as is and this obviously isn’t helping them. Yesterday night I felt like having a burger but all my favorite burger places were either marked as closed or busy. So just be patient and understanding of the situation. If a restaurant is marked as busy or closed check again in 10 minutes, it’s usually because the delivery app doesn’t have enough drivers. Also, some restaurants now allow you to order from their own online platforms and those don’t use Carriage, Deliveroo, or Talabat drivers. So if they’re busy on the apps, order from the restaurants own website instead.
Update: Deliveroo just posted that they will no longer be able to deliver after curfew and will now only deliver from 10AM to 2PM.
There were or still also issues with the website to obtain passes I believe.
Don’t think they’re using website for curfew passes. Those passes are a one time thing there passes are a month long thing
Yes they use a website: https://twitter.com/CGCKuwait/status/1253787493645901825?s=20
Why can’t they give enough drivers passes. Why do they have to make life more difficult than it already is. Why do they have to destroy the restaurant industry more than it already is. Why do they love to flex their muscles so much?
I believe he was referring to this https://eservices2.moi.gov.kw/Operations.nsf/Request?OpenForm
They’re giving all the drivers passes that’s not the issue, issue is a lot of the drivers are registered another other companies so they can’t get passes.
Yes they are: http://www.baladia.gov.kw/sites/ar/Pages/main.aspx
It’s the last option on the left in the navigation bar. Might want to make a post about this.
I was talking about the curfew passes website https://eservices2.moi.gov.kw/Operations.nsf/Request?OpenForm
It would help if Talabat told you BEFORE you get to the payment screen if the company is closed or not. Here in Mangaf a lot of branches that deliver to us are in Mahboula and therefore can’t deliver. But talabat doesn’t tell us that. So I’ve given up as it’s impossible to know who can deliver and who can’t.
I’m going to wait until all this is over.
Talabat should alert a customer BEFORE the order is placed that the restaurant he’s selected in unavailable for delivery (whether shut, busy or whatever).
Extremely annoying that a customer spends 10 mins selecting items after asking everyone in his family and then even enters card details and boom – “this restaurant can not deliver, would you like to check out other restaurants in your area”
Almost had my iftar ruined by kfc yesterday here in jleeb. I think talabat always had issues with delivering in jleeb even before corona but I got pretty excited when I saw “West Jleeb” with my block listed on the kfc website.
A few minutes after placing the order I get a call telling me they are cancelling because they can’t get in to jleeb right now! I get that but then why advertise in the first place?
Fortunately Pizza Hut saved the day! Called them up & they apparently just got there passes for jleeb yesterday & were able to deliver. So iftar saved! :p
A little proactive attitude would go a long way & the manager did tell me “we will update the website” … Also let kfc know on twitter…
I am guessing its got to do with the branches. We have a pizza hut branch in jleeb block 4 & a kfc branch as well but previously kfc has used the dajeej branch for deliveries so may be the one in jleeb is closed I don’t know… Or staffing concerns may be…
Another reason could be that the drivers are either sick or they’re in lockdown in Mahboula or Jleeb so that they can’t work anywhere.
Then they’d have issues during the day but they don’t
So I wonder if Company A was using Company B’s visa traded drivers?
We’ve gone out and brought a new oven, an air fryer and a rice cooker :D
My wife and kids have to leave the country next week (tourist visa) :(. So I guess my fiftieth birthday dinner myself and my wife were planning for me since March is going to have to wait until the country is open again……
Thanks Talabat! :D
I just don’t get it why B companies aren’t allowed to obtain the permit just like A companies, given that they’re service providers too and their commercial license is delivery companies!!