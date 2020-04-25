ZAY is an eCommerce platform that has shifted its business model to serve small businesses during COVID19. With items ranging from lounge-wear to home-ware you can shop a variety of items and help Kuwaiti small businesses that are at the risk of shutting down for good.

ZAY sells these items for 0% commission: with the first ten days of Ramadan being flash sales for up to 70% off.

Help Kuwaiti small businesses survive corona, every purchase helps. Shop and help a Kuwaiti business.

If you are a small business and want to sell on ZAY, email us on outreach@tryzay.com

Website: tryzay.com

Instagram: @try_zay