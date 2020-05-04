Yesterday an image and story went viral about a woman who was meant to be under quarantine spotted out shopping in a supermarket. She had entered the supermarket wearing an abaya covering the bracelet and was only discovered while she was waiting in line at the cashier. When confronted by employees she became loud and aggressive and in the end, left the supermarket with her groceries.

She was eventually caught with the help of the Shlonik app and was transferred to mandatory quarantine. Once the quarantine is over she will be referred to legal authorities. Source

I thought authorities would know if someone under quarantine left their home right away? Yesterday Concept15 on Snapchat was talking about how the authorities had called him up because they noticed his wrist bracelet hadn’t moved for some time. He told them the strap had broken so he left it on his desk. They told him to open the door because they were outside with a new one. So if they could tell that his bracelet hadn’t moved for some time, how could they not know when a bracelet completely leaves the home? Or maybe they did know and so were waiting for her outside her house when she got back? No idea.