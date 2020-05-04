Yesterday an image and story went viral about a woman who was meant to be under quarantine spotted out shopping in a supermarket. She had entered the supermarket wearing an abaya covering the bracelet and was only discovered while she was waiting in line at the cashier. When confronted by employees she became loud and aggressive and in the end, left the supermarket with her groceries.
She was eventually caught with the help of the Shlonik app and was transferred to mandatory quarantine. Once the quarantine is over she will be referred to legal authorities. Source
I thought authorities would know if someone under quarantine left their home right away? Yesterday Concept15 on Snapchat was talking about how the authorities had called him up because they noticed his wrist bracelet hadn’t moved for some time. He told them the strap had broken so he left it on his desk. They told him to open the door because they were outside with a new one. So if they could tell that his bracelet hadn’t moved for some time, how could they not know when a bracelet completely leaves the home? Or maybe they did know and so were waiting for her outside her house when she got back? No idea.
I don’t get why all arrivals have to go to quarantine? Why don’t they give them the test that shows if you have Covid (it shows even if you are asymptomatic).
they are all getting tested. There is a story floating around of this guy who was self-isolating for 30 days before coming to Kuwait. He got tested on arrival and was informed by authorities to isolate himself at home. The guy thinking he was fine because he had been in isolation for 30 days ignored their recommendation and mingled with his family. 2 days later he got a call saying he had tested positive.
So everyone gets tested by I guess its as an extra precaution everyone needs to home quarantine because if you had contracted the virus on the flight or at the airport, it might not show in the arrival test.
Kuwait is just taking extra precautions.
I’m not sure how accurate my source is, but I was told that arrivals are tested TWICE at the airport (rapid blood test + nasal swab). From there, you’re immediately hospitalized if results are positive.
HOWEVER, you CAN catch the virus from another passenger right after the swab test (if you’re being evacuated, there is a HIGH chance that you’re traveling with AT LEAST one infected patient). Although it’s a low chance that you caught the virus with social distancing, gloves, mask, etc. during the flight, it’s still a risk the ministry of health simply isn’t willing to take.
The test depends on how you take the swab, store and transport the sample and run the test. Even then the test is not 100% accurate. A significant number of those who test negative in the airport will develop symptoms and/or test positive later on. I know someone who tested negative, was quarantined for 2 weeks without symptoms, and tested positive as she was about to be released from quarantine
Exactly – there’s been quite a debate within our family as my wife and kids go back to my wife’s family tomorrow. They wanted her to have the test – but the hospitals played tennis with us and we couldn’t get it.
In the end we persuaded the family that actually the test would be meaningless because they will be going through three airports, and staying in one airport hotel – so we didn’t bother with it.
Just stay home, how important are groceries over others lives and yours
As a quarantined person I have been called twice due to this issue (I’ve only been in Kuwait for 4 days). If I see that Apple thingy which shows me my area (where it says you have been logged-in in Kuwait City) I sometimes find myself quite a distance from my intended area, in these cases the government sends me a request to take a photo (sometimes as many a 5 a day) and yesterday I got an angry call my the authorities over this. I informed them that I was in the government issued quarantine and they quickly backed off cause they knew there is no way I can leave with the building being guarded downstairs. This bracelet isn’t satellite guided and it must be remembered that thousands and thousands of people are being tracked simultaneously. Plus we don’t know how far away she lives from the co-op, I believe I did sign a waiver that I’ll be send to prison for leaving or attempting to remove the bracelet. Rumours are pointless without evidence because I know my father never waits in line to go to the co-op (when there are less than 20 people inside, if they allow more than 20 customers people in a non-essential building they would be sent to prison) because he has a dis-ability card yet someone can shout that is Kuwaiti favouritism or wasta which is available globally but it doesn’t hey what do I know.
