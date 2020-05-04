Puzzles and board games have made a comeback during this pandemic but if you’re looking for something a bit more advanced, then this is for you. Wood Crafter is a local online store that sells wooden models of ships, planes and buildings which you need to put together. Prices seem very reasonable when compared to LEGO but some of the models look incredibly complicated.

The website is pretty easy to browse so check it out here.

Also you can check out their Instagram account @wood.crafter