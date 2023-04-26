Time Needed to Earn $1M While Living in Kuwait

Analysts at the website Picodi calculated how many years of work are required to make 1 million dollars in different countries while earning an average wage. According to their calculations, it would take you over 41 years to make $1M living in Kuwait. The fastest country to earn a million is Switzerland (14 years) while the slowest is Pakistan (621 years).

Switzerland 14 years

United States 20 years

Qatar 21 years

UAE 24 years

Oman 38 years

Kuwait 41 years

Saudi Arabia 42 years

India 148 years

Egypt 603 years

Pakistan 621 years

They got their average salary data for this analysis from the crowd-sourced database Numbeo. I downloaded the data to see what the average salary for Kuwait was and it turned out to be 622KD. So if you earn more than that, you’re on your way to hitting the $1M mark even quicker.

Click here for the full study.